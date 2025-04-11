California's Coastal Canyon Trail Is A Difficult Climb With Mountain Views And Serene Waterfalls

Located about 9 miles northeast of Santa Barbara, one of Southern California's most under-the-radar trails follows a winding path into the towering Santa Ynez Mountains. The arid landscape features sycamores, oaks, chaparral shrubs, and other native plants, offering stunning views of Montecito and the shimmering Pacific Ocean. The Romero Canyon Trail measures 14 miles out-and-back with a brutal 3,300-foot elevation gain. However, if you ask a local how long the trail is, you'll likely get answers ranging between 3 and 14 miles. This is because the Romero Canyon Trail can be broken down into many shorter, more manageable trips.

This scenic trail leads high into the mountains and through canyons before ending at a water tank along East Camino Cielo. Here, hikers can rest by the graffiti-covered tank, recouping energy for the thigh-burning descent back down. The first 2 miles of the trail follows a shaded, year-round creek with small but gorgeous trickling waterfalls, then gives way to several miles of switch-backs and backcountry paths.

If you aren't up for the full trail, one of the most popular loops measures 7.5 miles roundtrip. It starts by following the creek and then switch-backs before gifting hikers awe-inspiring views from the Santa Ynez Ridge. Other loops stick to the main trail and then join Romero Canyon Road (an old fire road) for a quick and easy way back down. The Romero Canyon Trail is best for mid-level hikers or families with teenage children, but it's not as difficult as the Vivian Creek Trail, a tough hike to Southern California's tallest mountain.