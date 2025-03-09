Just Outside Santa Barbara Is A Charming Small Town With 'The World's Safest Beach'

Only 12 miles outside busy Santa Barbara, Carpinteria feels like the quintessential tiny California beach town. With sandy shores unobscured by mega-hotels, it's easy to see why so many travelers have fallen in love with this seaside community. Shaded by hundred-year-old palm trees, Linden Avenue is the heart and soul of the walkable downtown, boasting a social yet laidback atmosphere and numerous cozy cafes for your post-hiking or beaching snacks. Browse the colorful boutiques and antique shops, take in expansive views of the coast and surrounding mountains from Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, or enjoy one of the best beaches in Southern California.

Spread over less than 3 miles, Carpinteria (or Carp, as the locals call it) is home to "the world's safest beach." First bestowed this moniker over 90 years ago by a California newspaper, Carpinteria City Beach boasts calm waters and stretches for miles in each direction. Unlike other beaches along the Southern California coast, it has a gradual slope, preventing rip currents and large waves from forming.

In the 1700s, Spanish explorers named the area "Carpinteria" or "the carpenter shop" in Spanish because the native Chumash people constructed canoe-like crafts called "tomolos" from wood and tar. Today, you can still see these natural tar pits at Tar Pits Park and learn about the area and its people at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History.