A Charming Michigan Town With Historic Streets Offers Friendly, Small-Town Magic And Cozy Boutiques

Founded in 1824, the town of Tecumseh celebrated its 200th anniversary in July 2024. This historic town, named in honor of the Shawnee Chief of the same name, lets visitors discover its rich history, charming shops, and exceptional dining experiences. Grab some of the area's best cinnamon rolls at Lev's Bakery, or enjoy authentic local fare at British Tea Garden Cafe and Danley's. As you stroll along Chicago Boulevard, you'll feel like you're in a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. Friendly shopkeepers are waiting to say "hi" as you shop for antiques, decor, quilts, and jewelry. Add the surrounding beauty of Michigan's waterways, and you'll discover a timeless experience.

Tecumseh is an all-season destination with popular events throughout the year, including the annual Ice Sculpture Festival, Art Walk in the spring, and holiday celebrations. Their award-winning annual Appleumpkin Festival celebrates the season every fall with midway rides, bounce houses, an arts and crafts show, live entertainment, and helicopter rides. Check out the city's weekly Farmer's Market, too.

Located about 60 miles southwest of Detroit, the easiest way to get there is to fly to Detroit and drive. Other nearby airports include Ann Arbor, 25 miles away and Toledo, Ohio, about 40 miles away. If you'd like to linger longer, consider the Inn on Evans, decorated with European flair, right in the heart of downtown Tecumseh. While you're in the area, explore the "Little Venice" of Detroit with its waterfront parks as another vacation destination.