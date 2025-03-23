Arizona's Third-Largest City Is An Affordable Desert Getaway With Scenic Canyon Views And Warm Weather
If you're looking for a quintessential Southwestern escape, look no further than the Sonoran Desert. The region sprawls through California, Arizona, and Mexico, but it's the section in Arizona that's particularly enticing for budget-minded travelers. More specifically, Mesa needs to be on your radar, as Arizona's third-largest city offers picturesque canyons, iconic saguaro cacti, and warm temperatures almost every day of the year.
Mesa is located less than 20 minutes away from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, making it an easy destination to reach. It's also home to plenty of affordable accommodations and dining options — thanks to its large population of over 500,000, it has all the amenities of a big city yet puts you a short drive from pristine Sonoran Desert views. So whether you're seeking a sunny reprieve, an adventurous week in the Superstition Mountains, or just want to plan a frugal getaway, Mesa is an incredible spot to unwind.
Visiting in spring or fall will get you moderate temperatures that are more conducive to outdoor activities, but even in the winter, it's not uncommon for temperatures to climb above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. If you decide to visit in the summer, be prepared for scorching heat that soars over 100 degrees. Thankfully, the desert heat subsides after the evening, giving night owls ample opportunity to explore everything this vibrant city has to offer.
Enjoy the Sonoran Desert at Lost Dutchman State Park
Though Mesa is a large city with bustling streets, delicious eateries, and plenty of museums and other attractions, it's not hard to get out and enjoy the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. Lost Dutchman State Park is only 30 minutes away, and it's here you'll find dramatic canyon views and a chance to snap photos of the iconic desert landscape.
If you're looking for a relaxed way to experience the wilderness, check out easy trails like the Native Plant Trail or the Discovery Trail. The former is a short path highlighting native plants like cholla, prickly pear, and other resilient species, while the latter offers a pond and bench for birdwatching. And, much like an underrated national park in Tucson, it's an excellent place to spot saguaro cacti.
For more experienced hikers, you can venture out on the Siphon Draw Trail. This runs for 4 miles as it takes you up the Siphon Draw canyon for epic views of the landscape. It also connects to the Flatiron via an unmaintained trail if you'd like to add more mileage to your trip. Treasure Loop Trail is another popular option. Though it's just 2.4 miles, it climbs over 500 feet and is a wonderful way to enjoy the Superstition Mountains. Regardless of which trail you take, be sure to bring plenty of water, a first-aid kit, and reliable boots.
Affordable lodging and dining in Mesa
While it's not Arizona's UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Mesa is no slouch when it comes to good food. Better yet, travelers on a budget will find plenty of frugal options that'll fill them up without breaking the bank. One of the best-rated options is Republica Empanada. Found at the corner of Hibbert and 1st Avenue, the contemporary eatery serves classic Latin dishes at a great price. As an added bonus, the cozy interior features plenty of murals and an undeniable Southwestern charm.
Other delicious cheap eats in Mesa include the hilariously named Unphởgettable Vietnamese restaurant, the homestyle Mexican food of Taquitos Jalisco, and the unassuming Barro's Pizza. As for lodging, consider grabbing a campsite at Lost Dutchman State Park — this is a really affordable option that also gives you direct access to the Sonoran. Alternatively, you can book basic accommodations at The Azure Hotel or Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa for around $150 per night. If you're traveling with a big group, consider reserving a private rental, as you can rent an entire house in Mesa for under $250 per night.
Before heading back to the airport, check out the hidden canals in Phoenix with miles of scenic walking paths. Not only are they peaceful, but there's a gorgeous 20-foot waterfall and public art that makes it the perfect way to end your trip to Arizona.