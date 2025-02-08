Stargaze At The Charming Town Out West Designated As The World's First International Dark Sky City

If you live in a community where you can easily gaze up at the night sky and see our galaxy, the Milky Way, you might take it for granted. If you don't live somewhere like that, traveling to a place where seeing the stars is a priority might leave you with a sense of awe. There are 148 places in the United States where seeing the stars is a protected wonder, but one started it all in an unlikely place: Flagstaff, Arizona. One of the snowiest mountain towns in the United States is not only the perfect place to see the stars, but it was also the first city in the world to be designated as an International Dark Sky Community, back in 2001.

So what does it mean to be a Dark Sky Place, and how does it happen? It's not easy. A community or place must go through a rigorous nomination process and meet strict criteria, including whether it allows one to view the Milky Way with the naked eye. There are six different classifications DarkSky International recognizes: Sanctuaries, Reserves, Parks, Lodging, Communities, and Places. The certification process itself can take up to three years to complete. The Dark Sky Lodging label, the newest category, was introduced in 2023 to show which accommodations limit their light pollution and provide guests with unbeatable views of the stars. One of the first spots to claim the title is at the Grand Canyon, where you can snooze in a safari tent at a glamorous resort. Today, all designated Dark Sky sites span 22 countries on six continents, protecting more than 61,776 square miles. And one of the best places in the U.S. to view the stars is Flagstaff.