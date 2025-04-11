West Virginia's Most Photographed Waterfall Is Hidden Inside A Breathtaking Mountain State Park

Hidden away in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains sits one of the state's most well-known outdoor destinations: Blackwater Falls State Park. The wildly popular park is home to some of West Virginia's most photographed natural landmarks, including the surging waters of its namesake Blackwater Falls and the nearby Elakala Falls. Whether you're seeking a strenuous hike into the wilderness or a quick stop for dramatic photos, Blackwater Falls State Park is bound to please.

Because it's in such a remote location, getting to the park is an adventure. Several regional airports are nearby, though it's about three hours from the larger airports of Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. If you fly into the former, take a few moments to enjoy a picturesque perch offering skyline views of the city. Be sure to soak up the city amenities while you can — Blackwater Falls State Park is near the small towns of Davis and Thomas, which offer little more than a handful of restaurants and grocery stores. They're charming, to be sure, but don't expect heaps of modern amenities.

Thankfully, the surrounding landscape makes up for the lack of lodging and dining options. Blackwater Falls is the main attraction, but the region also offers a wealth of outdoor opportunities beyond hiking and photography. From disc golf and sledding to a nature center and golfing at the nearby Canaan Valley Resort State Park, it's easy to find ways to enjoy the great outdoors during a trip to Blackwater Falls.