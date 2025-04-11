West Virginia's Most Photographed Waterfall Is Hidden Inside A Breathtaking Mountain State Park
Hidden away in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains sits one of the state's most well-known outdoor destinations: Blackwater Falls State Park. The wildly popular park is home to some of West Virginia's most photographed natural landmarks, including the surging waters of its namesake Blackwater Falls and the nearby Elakala Falls. Whether you're seeking a strenuous hike into the wilderness or a quick stop for dramatic photos, Blackwater Falls State Park is bound to please.
Because it's in such a remote location, getting to the park is an adventure. Several regional airports are nearby, though it's about three hours from the larger airports of Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. If you fly into the former, take a few moments to enjoy a picturesque perch offering skyline views of the city. Be sure to soak up the city amenities while you can — Blackwater Falls State Park is near the small towns of Davis and Thomas, which offer little more than a handful of restaurants and grocery stores. They're charming, to be sure, but don't expect heaps of modern amenities.
Thankfully, the surrounding landscape makes up for the lack of lodging and dining options. Blackwater Falls is the main attraction, but the region also offers a wealth of outdoor opportunities beyond hiking and photography. From disc golf and sledding to a nature center and golfing at the nearby Canaan Valley Resort State Park, it's easy to find ways to enjoy the great outdoors during a trip to Blackwater Falls.
Photographing Blackwater Falls in West Virginia
If you want to take photos of the cascading Blackwater Falls, you'll want to hike the short Blackwater Falls Boardwalk Trail. This starts at the Trading Post parking lot and takes you down to the waterfall. It spans about a quarter mile, but it does require you to navigate over 200 steps. At the bottom, you'll be greeted by an overlook deck and astonishing views of Blackwater Falls. An easier alternative is the Gentle Trail — park near the maintenance area to find this hike that's more suitable for all skill levels.
As you'd expect from its name, the water surging out of Blackwater Falls is dark in color. This is due to the tannic acid produced by the needles of nearby trees. When these needles fall into the water, they slowly dye it dark amber. And as it cascades over 50 feet down Blackwater Falls, it makes for some dramatic photos. Similar to another picturesque and popular waterfall in neighboring Pennsylvania, it's hard to take a bad photo of this natural wonder.
Keep in mind that this area is incredibly popular, meaning you'll likely deal with crowds. Be careful during your hike, and make sure to wear a pair of boots with excellent traction, as the steps can get slippery, and navigating through crowds can be a challenge. Consider arriving on a weekday or early in the morning to have a quieter experience.
Exploring Blackwater Falls State Park and the surrounding area
Blackwater Falls might be the namesake of the park, but there's much more to explore while visiting. Once you've snapped a few hundred pictures of the cascading water feature, head over to the Elakala Trail. This starts at Blackwater Lodge and runs for half a mile while leading you to stunning views of Elakala Falls. You could also loop this into Yellow Birch Trail for a scenic 4.6-mile hike. Another must-visit is Lindy Point Overlook — less than a mile long, it takes you to an elevated observation deck peering over the Allegheny Mountains.
Blackwater Falls State Park also offers an 18-hole disc golf course. If you have your own gear, you can start playing right outside the Nature Center. If you didn't bring a disc, you'll find some for purchase at the nearby Trading Company Store. Before starting your round, consider popping into the Nature Center to enjoy various activities for both kids and adults.
When you're ready to get back to civilization, consider heading toward West Virginia's highest and most underrated town. It's small but has a cozy vibe and a handful of hearty restaurants. This includes the delicious pizza of Sirianni's Café and the lively atmosphere of Milo's cocktail bar. And while we'd recommend camping or staying at a lodge closer to nature, like Blackwater Falls State Park Lodge, you'll also find highly affordable rooms at the Alpine Lodge, just steps from restaurants and a grocery store.