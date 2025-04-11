One Of Chicago's Most Popular Swim Spots Is A Lively Stretch Of Sand With A Beach House And Iconic Views
The city of Chicago is known for its architecture and vibrant cultural scene, but it's easy to forget that the city also hugs up against Lake Michigan, presenting miles of lakeside beauty to be savored. In Chicago, both residents and visitors like to take full advantage of the Midwest summers by heading to the iconic North Avenue Beach for a sandy oasis in an urban setting. This popular beach destination for Chicagoans to cool off is in the affluent Lincoln Park neighborhood, and it certainly takes a beach day experience in the Midwest's largest city to the next level.
Offering over 800,000 square feet of golden sand to spread out on for the day, plus a 22,000-square-foot beach house venue, North Avenue Beach makes for a surprisingly tropical setting in downtown Chicago, just north of Chicago's oldest locale. When the summer months come around, there's little doubt on where to go in town. The clear blue waters and unique horizon views of Lake Michigan make this beach the most serene setting amidst the hustle and bustle of the Windy City.
North Avenue Beach is an oasis in the heart of the city
North Avenue Beach was first developed and opened in 1941 by the Works Project Administration, on the heels of New Deal funding from then President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It was uniquely crafted with underwater bulkheads in an effort to keep the sand of the beach from washing into the lake. The development rests in the eastern edge of the highly sought-after Lincoln Park neighborhood along Lake Shore Drive, a stretch of downtown Chicago that shows off some of the world's best architecture. With it being just under 2 miles north of the Magnificent Mile full of tourist spots, it's an easy addition to any Chicago itinerary for visitors and a regular summer hangout for locals.
With the skyline directly in the background, North Avenue Beach is an oasis for beachgoers of all ages looking for a day-cation vibe. The beach is often filled with families and groups of young adults playing in the sand or working on their tan. There's several beach volleyball courts set up to rent, and there's almost always a game to join in on. The shallow waters of Lake Michigan gently brush the shores for kids to enjoy safely, and there are tons of water sports activities and rental gear available. Throughout the day, the beach house is your best respite from the sun. The house resembles a ship liner and has a restaurant, restrooms, an ice cream shop, and particularly stunning views of the area.
Everything you need to know before visiting North Avenue Beach
North Avenue Beach has a paid parking lot, but be sure to arrive early as it fills fast, especially during the peak beach season. Using public transit, visitors can take the L train to Sedgwick Station, which is just a short walk away. Alternatively, locals are often seen rollerblading or bicycling to the beach where there are bike racks on hand. Access to the beach area is free, but swimming is limited to the hours between 11 a.m and 7 p.m when the beach is open, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. If you prefer to soak up the sun rather than swim, lounge chair rentals are available from one of the Boucher Brothers beach huts.
To make the most of your beach day, past visitors suggest checking out the views available on the property, both at the beach pier and the beach house. The ocean liner-shaped beach house building is home to Castaways, a bar and grill with a rooftop that is a great spot to enjoy drinks with an even better vista. Visitors and locals often agree it's one of the most picturesque and unencumbered postcard-worthy views of the Chicago skyline and the Gold Coast. Next, be sure to find the Navy-style portholes atop the beach house for unique horizon lookouts toward the waters of Lake Michigan. No matter which way you turn, the beauty of North Avenue Beach is on full display with the city as its backdrop.