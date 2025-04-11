One Of Chicago's Most Popular Swim Spots Is A Lively Stretch Of Sand With A Beach House And Iconic Views

North Avenue Beach was first developed and opened in 1941 by the Works Project Administration, on the heels of New Deal funding from then President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It was uniquely crafted with underwater bulkheads in an effort to keep the sand of the beach from washing into the lake. The development rests in the eastern edge of the highly sought-after Lincoln Park neighborhood along Lake Shore Drive, a stretch of downtown Chicago that shows off some of the world's best architecture. With it being just under 2 miles north of the Magnificent Mile full of tourist spots, it's an easy addition to any Chicago itinerary for visitors and a regular summer hangout for locals.

With the skyline directly in the background, North Avenue Beach is an oasis for beachgoers of all ages looking for a day-cation vibe. The beach is often filled with families and groups of young adults playing in the sand or working on their tan. There's several beach volleyball courts set up to rent, and there's almost always a game to join in on. The shallow waters of Lake Michigan gently brush the shores for kids to enjoy safely, and there are tons of water sports activities and rental gear available. Throughout the day, the beach house is your best respite from the sun. The house resembles a ship liner and has a restaurant, restrooms, an ice cream shop, and particularly stunning views of the area.