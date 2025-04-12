The Best Way To Thank Your Cruise Cabin Steward And Make Their Day

There's something uniquely indulgent about cruises. Maybe you hop aboard a ship with water slides headed to warmer Caribbean waters or opt for an Arctic excursion where you peer out at icy landscapes from the deck. Either way, successful cruises require a Herculean effort from staff. For Royal Caribbean International's monstrously huge Allure of the Seas ship, Cruise Watch cites a staggering crew number of 2,384 — basically a medieval town. Even river ships like AmaLea have over twice the number of staff per number of passengers. But for your personal cruise experience, there's one individual above all else who impacts your daily goings-on: your steward, the go-to person for keeping your cabin spotless and cozy. Exchanging verbal pleasantries with your steward is one thing, but showing gratitude will make everyone happier, all around, including you.

It's important to understand that stewards don't just change your sheets and fluff your pillow. Job applications for the role cite a list of duties as long as your arm and require extensive experience just to apply. Having a good steward can make or break your time on a cruise, especially if you have special requests or something in your room breaks. Cruises are also typically much longer than a one- or two-day hotel stay. You'll likely get to know your steward and develop a friendly relationship together. For all these reasons, and more, you can thank your steward with a gift, leave a handwritten thank you note, write a shout-out to the steward's boss, and (maybe most critically) keep your space clean.