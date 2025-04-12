One Of California's Most Underrated State Parks Is A Vivid Red Rock Paradise Of Desert Sandstone Cliffs

California probably isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think of red rock deserts. You're more likely thinking of Arizona's archaeological wonders at Wupatki National Monument, Utah's impressive Capitol Reef National Park, or even Nevada's Gold Butte National Monument. But the Golden State, true to its nature, has it all, including a red rock utopia that feels more like Mars or Venus. Red Rock Canyon State Park, with its sandstone cliffs, pinkish-red badlands, and rugged desert terrain, is one of California's most underrated natural gems. Tucked away between Sequoia National Forest's majestic greenery and the Mojave Desert's barren landscapes, the state park boasts striking scenery that rivals the Southwest's most famous red rock destinations. And while the state is known for its coastal redwoods and rolling vineyards, Red Rock Canyon is a stark contrast. It's 27,000 acres of campers', hikers', rock climbers', and desert lovers' paradise, and the adventures here simply do not end.

Red Rock Canyon's cliffs and badlands took millions of years to form. About 10 million years ago, this area was a vast valley where floods carried sediment from the Sierra Nevada and El Paso Mountains into an ancient lake. Over time, the heavy sediment compressed into sandstone, while volcanic eruptions left behind ash and basalt residue. Tectonic shifts along the Garlock Fault tilted the rocks, which exposed layers of geological evolution. The park is also home to animal and plant fossils — saber-tooth cats, horses, and palms once thrived here.

Despite its remote setting, getting to Red Rock Canyon State Park is surprisingly easy. From Los Angeles, drive inland toward Lancaster, then follow Highway 14 north — you'll reach it in about two hours. The small town of Cantil serves as your gateway to the state park.