Central Asia's Answer To Area 51 Is An Eerie Nature Reserve Said To Be Populated By Unusual Creatures

We all want to believe that true mysteries exist and that there are phenomena in the world that are unexplained by science and cannot be understood no matter how hard we try. After all, what sparks the imagination better than a spooky legend that spans generations and only gains more traction the longer it remains in the sphere of fantasy and miracles? Barsa-Kelmes, a former island in the now dried-up Aral Sea on the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, is the subject of many such eerie legends, the fantastic nature of which rivals those surrounding the desert base Area 51.

Kazakhstan is home to wonderfully strange attractions like the world's weirdest capital city, so it makes sense that the nature reserve surrounding Barsa-Kelmes possesses an eerie beauty and mirrors the beautiful desert scenery of Area 51. The landscape spans over more than 74,000 acres of windswept dunes, cracked soil, and low-lying brush that make a perfect backdrop for the island's alleged odd happenings, such as stopped watches and malfunctioning compasses. Time warps are also said to exist here; stories claim people have returned from the island after a short visit only to find that decades had passed. The persistent fog surrounding the isle only adds to its mystique and enhances perhaps the strangest reports, which include sightings of long-necked beasts, sea serpents that rise from the mist, and an egg-hatched creature with wings as long as sails and a giant beak full of teeth.