America's Oldest Irish Pub Is A Quirky New York Gem Full Of History, Unique Traditions, And Rustic Charm

When you walk in today, it's like stepping into a New York time capsule, and if you're a lover of old bars with great stories, like I am, you'll be over the moon for McSorley's. There's scarcely a blank spot on the walls, all of which are adorned with framed photographs deemed of importance at one time or another. Its sawdusted wood floor, rough-hewn bar, and darkly stained tongue-and-groove ceiling coupled with the sensory overload of so much old-school decor give the establishment a very Old World feel. And that, of course, was intentional, even in the 1850s, when the bar was just finding its legs. Old John McSorley crafted the bar from memories of the Irish pubs of his native land. But the cheese and onion plate? That's likely a product of the austere times the bar has witnessed, and not exactly what you expect your meals to be like when visiting Ireland.

If you find yourself in the East Village (or in nearby Washington Square), and you're after an authentic New York City bar fix, McSorley's is a must-see. It's here where, perhaps, the idea of the "locals bar" first came to be in the United States, and it's fitting that it persists in the Village, where the only constant is the hum of change. That McSorley's is still standing in its original location after 171 years is miraculous. And that, alone, makes a stop worthwhile. Step in. Look around. Order a dark ale and take a bite of that pungent side dish and be glad that all are welcome today, and that history continues to live here.