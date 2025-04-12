This Breathtaking Dutch-Inspired Flower Farm In New Jersey Is A Spring Wonderland With 8 Million Tulips

Springtime heralds brighter days, longer nights, and tulip fever. This seasonal icon is intrinsically linked to the Netherlands, with Keukenhof, near Amsterdam, being one of the best destinations to witness bursting tulips. Luckily for East Coasters, they don't have to go far to experience these radiant flowers' splendor. New Jersey is home to Holland Ridge Farms, a spring wonderland blanketed in 8 million tulips. Located in Cream Ridge, less than half an hour from Trenton, this destination has only been around since 2018. However, the Jansen family, who own Holland Ridge Farms and are of Dutch descent, have been growing tulips for generations.

The tulips are an unforgettable sight for visitors who come to Holland Ridge Farms' U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular, a yearly event that is typically held the second week of April. "From the moment you arrive, you're greeted with fields of stunning flowers as far as the eye can see," wrote an individual on Google. Another review reads, "The fields were breathtaking, filled with vibrant, perfectly maintained tulips in every color imaginable." Authenticity is key here. According to Holland Ridge Farms' website, they source their tulips, made up of countless varieties, from none other than the Netherlands.

In addition to offering picture-perfect photo opportunities, guests at the U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular can, of course, take these gloriously beautiful flowers home for a nominal fee. In fact, Holland Ridge Farms is the largest u-pick farm in the country. Keep in mind that the tulips are only in bloom for a brief period of time, and thus, this event only lasts for a few weeks. Plan accordingly, as this is a memorable attraction for all ages; no international travel is required.