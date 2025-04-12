This Breathtaking Dutch-Inspired Flower Farm In New Jersey Is A Spring Wonderland With 8 Million Tulips
Springtime heralds brighter days, longer nights, and tulip fever. This seasonal icon is intrinsically linked to the Netherlands, with Keukenhof, near Amsterdam, being one of the best destinations to witness bursting tulips. Luckily for East Coasters, they don't have to go far to experience these radiant flowers' splendor. New Jersey is home to Holland Ridge Farms, a spring wonderland blanketed in 8 million tulips. Located in Cream Ridge, less than half an hour from Trenton, this destination has only been around since 2018. However, the Jansen family, who own Holland Ridge Farms and are of Dutch descent, have been growing tulips for generations.
The tulips are an unforgettable sight for visitors who come to Holland Ridge Farms' U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular, a yearly event that is typically held the second week of April. "From the moment you arrive, you're greeted with fields of stunning flowers as far as the eye can see," wrote an individual on Google. Another review reads, "The fields were breathtaking, filled with vibrant, perfectly maintained tulips in every color imaginable." Authenticity is key here. According to Holland Ridge Farms' website, they source their tulips, made up of countless varieties, from none other than the Netherlands.
In addition to offering picture-perfect photo opportunities, guests at the U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular can, of course, take these gloriously beautiful flowers home for a nominal fee. In fact, Holland Ridge Farms is the largest u-pick farm in the country. Keep in mind that the tulips are only in bloom for a brief period of time, and thus, this event only lasts for a few weeks. Plan accordingly, as this is a memorable attraction for all ages; no international travel is required.
You're guaranteed to have the ultimate spring day at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
The tulips may be the main attraction at Holland Ridge Farms, but they are far from the only thing visitors attending the U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular have to look forward to. During this event, the 300-acre site offers food trucks for hungry tulip enthusiasts, as well as refreshing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. For dessert, an assortment of sweet treats can be purchased at their bakery barn. If you have small children or are simply an animal lover, check out the Little Sprouts Feeding Zoo. Want to see the tulips in style? You have options. You can do a tractor-pulled wagon, book a private gator, or even take a carriage ride.
If the tulips aren't enough to transport you to the Netherlands, how about a windmill? For a fee, visitors can enter this structure and quite literally elevate their experience and view of the tulips. This is all to say that the perfect spring day awaits at Holland Ridge Farms. Specific dates for U-Pick Tulips Spring Spectacular can be found on their website, where guests can purchase tickets. Parking is available at no extra cost. Take note that Holland Ridge Farms is located just over an hour away from Philadelphia and a little over an hour and a half from New York City.
Consider planning your visit for a weekday. Although not all of the activities are available, Tripadvisor reviewers say that weekends are extremely overcrowded and can be overwhelming. If you're looking for similar experiences in other parts of the country, read about the charming city in Iowa that celebrates its Dutch heritage and Woodburn, a scenic Oregon city between Portland and Salem that hosts the annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival.