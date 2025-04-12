California's Highest Drive-To Campground Is An Uncrowded Hidden Gem On A Lake Just Outside Yosemite

Yosemite is one of the most mythic places in the Americas, famed around the globe for its sheer-cut granite mountains and soul-satisfying hiking paths that serve as iconic natural wonders. It's unquestionably one of the must-see, must-do corners of the Golden State, magnetizing nearly 4 million visitors each year. Thing is, most people stick to the small, 7-mile section of the Yosemite Valley, where booming crowds of visitors mean lotteries for hiking permits up peaks like the Half Dome. Don't forget that the renowned valley area is but one part of the vast Sierra Nevada mountain chain that includes oodles of hidden gems, one of which happens to be California's highest-altitude drive-to campground at Saddlebag Lake!

Set at 10,000 feet above sea level amid the high peaks of the Eastern Sierra, the site is encompassed by the Inyo National Forest and sits under 5 miles from the Tioga Pass Entrance to the Yosemite National Park. But this is a world away from the bustling trails of the Yosemite Valley. The campground is closed all winter because the access roads from the nearest town — Lee Vining — are snowed in, and there's space for just 20 campers at any one time when the site does open for the season.

What's more, this portion of the Sierra Nevada is utterly wild, raw, and untouched. Saddlebag Lake Campground is located right on the edge of — you guessed it! — Saddlebag Lake, which itself hides under an amphitheater of serrated peaks. Tioga Crest looms to the northeast and Mount Conness, the summit that marks the eastern boundary of the Yosemite National Park, towers to the west.