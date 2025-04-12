The Luxury Hotel In The Maldives That Hosts A Unique Manta Ray Retreat

The Manta Retreat at the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort features seminars about manta rays and the role they play in the ocean ecosystem. You'll also learn about the research work the Manta Trust team is doing on site. But it's definitely not all lessons on land. You'll get a firsthand look at the Manta Trust at work as you accompany them out on a boat, and you'll be getting in the water, too, for a chance to swim with the mantas. Of course, since manta rays are wild animals, there's no 100% guarantee that you'll see them when and where you want to. But the team's job is to research these animals and know where they like to be, so they're perfectly suited to help get you to the right place at the right time.

Swimming with the mantas is like being inside of a nature documentary. While they can swim quickly, upwards of 20 mph, they're typically moving at just 3 to 6 mph, so you're able to get a good look at how elegantly they glide through the water. Another part of what makes being in the water with them so incredible is their size; adult reef mantas measure an average of 11 feet across and oceanic mantas up to several feet larger. It can leave you feeling humbled and in awe as they swim by.

While there are plenty of companies in the Maldives that can take you to see mantas, going with the Manta Trust helps give you a specialized insight into the manta's behavior as well as the other wildlife that you can spot underwater. Plus, it's helping support manta conservation and research.