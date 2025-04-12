Here's How Italy's Airbnb And Short-Term Rental Ban Will Impact Tourists
Whether you're a fan of Airbnb or not, there's no denying the convenience self-check-in boxes have afforded weary, jet-lagged travelers arriving at their Airbnb in the wee hours of the morning or late at night. The check-in method is a crucial question to ask an Airbnb host before booking, as independent check-in facilitates access to the property and offers the flexibility to arrive and leave in one's own time. But if Italy is in your future travels, it's time to bid arrivederci to this useful feature. In 2024, the Italian government banned Airbnb's key boxes and keypads that previously allowed tourists to access their rental properties at their own convenience. This new rule extends to all other short-term rental platforms as well, and while it doesn't mean you can't book a vacation rental at all, it will impact the flow of your trip.
A preferred method in gaining access to an Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, keypads and key boxes are usually installed in gates or building entrances. Where you could easily get your key by punching in a code from a secured key box in the past, guests in Italy must now personally meet with the property host or manager for document identification checks prior to checking in. Given the unfortunate setbacks a traveler can face, such as missing a connecting flight or having a flight canceled altogether, the new rule will require both parties to be flexible enough to coordinate a new meeting time — not the best situation for guests navigating a new city and grappling with jet lag.
Why Italy is banning self-check-in boxes
Several factors have prompted the ban's implementation, notably safety concerns, the overtourism that's been gripping the country, the consequent shortage of available properties, and soaring rents for residents as homeowners opt to rent out their properties as short-term accommodations to tourists. The 2025 Jubilee celebrations in Rome and Vatican City also weighed into the ban.
Bracing for the projected 30 to 35 million tourists during the year-long event, national security has become a pressing issue for the government in the face of the upcoming cultural and religious events about to take place. The physical checks of incoming tourists by hosts aim to prevent "risks to public order and safety in relation to the possible accommodation of dangerous people or those linked to criminal or terrorist organizations," states the official notice per CNN. The banning of keypads and key boxes hopes to reclaim the city's aesthetic value, as residents have been complaining about the metal keyboxes' unsightly presence (and the crowds of tourists they encourage) around Milan, Rome, and Florence, among others.
How to prepare for the ban when traveling to Italy
Across the board, people's opinions are divided on the new law. "It's a good law because Airbnbs use local resources (living space) without contributing to the community in an acceptable manner," Redditor u/lawrencecgn writes. "That's why we have all these protests in tourist areas or even laws in some cities prohibiting these services." Meanwhile, u/CraigJDuffy ponders its inconvenience. "I'm not a fan of this change. When flying into Italy my flight got delayed and I didn't end up reaching my accommodation until 2 am ... what happens then? I just can't check in?"
The removal of Italy's self-check-in method will certainly impact the users of short-term rental platforms, but this shouldn't dampen your travel plans to this amazing country. If you've booked an Airbnb in Italy, a careful amount of planning, communication, and coordination with your host will help you smooth out the process of checking into your rental. To comply with the new check-in procedures, make sure to have your documents and identification ready. Communicate your travel schedule with your host before booking (especially if you have a late-night or early-morning arrival), and figure out a plan B for potential setbacks or delays in your travel plans. In anticipation of any language barriers, install a translation app to better communicate with your hosts; Google's translation hack can help facilitate a stress-free trip.