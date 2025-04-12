Here's How Italy's Airbnb And Short-Term Rental Ban Will Impact Tourists

Whether you're a fan of Airbnb or not, there's no denying the convenience self-check-in boxes have afforded weary, jet-lagged travelers arriving at their Airbnb in the wee hours of the morning or late at night. The check-in method is a crucial question to ask an Airbnb host before booking, as independent check-in facilitates access to the property and offers the flexibility to arrive and leave in one's own time. But if Italy is in your future travels, it's time to bid arrivederci to this useful feature. In 2024, the Italian government banned Airbnb's key boxes and keypads that previously allowed tourists to access their rental properties at their own convenience. This new rule extends to all other short-term rental platforms as well, and while it doesn't mean you can't book a vacation rental at all, it will impact the flow of your trip.

A preferred method in gaining access to an Airbnb and other short-term rental properties, keypads and key boxes are usually installed in gates or building entrances. Where you could easily get your key by punching in a code from a secured key box in the past, guests in Italy must now personally meet with the property host or manager for document identification checks prior to checking in. Given the unfortunate setbacks a traveler can face, such as missing a connecting flight or having a flight canceled altogether, the new rule will require both parties to be flexible enough to coordinate a new meeting time — not the best situation for guests navigating a new city and grappling with jet lag.