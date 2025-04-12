Rick Steves Shares His Transformative Insight For Anyone With Anxieties About Traveling

Rick Steves isn't telling us not to have fear at all. In fact, he says on his website that he's been afraid while traveling before. However, once he went and met the people and experienced the place, it was no longer an unknown. Talking to someone face to face; learning about the culture firsthand; and getting a chance to experience a place's sights, smells, sounds, and tastes can change your fear into excitement and understanding. One tip he gives is to talk to other travelers before you go to a place. See what their experience was like, and learn from it. While he cautions to not be risky, he says that you can't allow your fear to keep you from trying something new. If the illness is fear, the cure is experience and understanding.

If traveling alone is something that makes you anxious, you can look into tours. In fact, one splurge that Steves recommends is getting a professional local tour guide. He says it's a great way to get an insider's look at a city. You can try a site like ToursByLocals, find a tour based around an activity you like such as photography or running, or search for a culinary tour so you can experience the food of an area.

Another fear that keeps people from exploring our world is the fear of language barriers. That's not as true as it used to be, with tools like Google Translate at our disposal. Even if you don't use a translation app, Steves says you can overcome a language barrier by speaking slowly, avoiding slang, and using gestures. So, it's time to get out there, conquer your fears, and explore the world.