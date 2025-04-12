Explore Two National Parks In One Trip On A Breathtaking Train Ride With Scenic Rocky Mountain Views

Americans agree that long-distance train travel is one of the best ways to see the country, offering spectacular views of the United States' awe-inspiring landscapes. There are even a few national parks that you can visit by train to pass through the country's pristine nature. Imagine traveling across 10 states, visiting three major cities, and seeing two of the most beautiful national parks in the U.S. in one incredible adventure, without ever having to put your foot on the gas pedal. There's one train trip that makes that dream a reality. If you're willing to make some transfers, you can tour Chicago, enjoy a breathtaking journey through the Rocky Mountains, visit Salt Lake City, explore the iconic Yellowstone National Park, spend a night in San Francisco, and see spectacular Yosemite National Park in one whirlwind 11-day trip.

You definitely could book your own tickets for each train, hotels, meals, tours, and park entrance fees individually, but through the travel company Railbookers, you can bundle some of these expenses into one purchase with their Yellowstone to Yosemite by Rail itinerary. You'll still need to book some things on your own, but your train tickets, hotels, and a couple of meals are already included in the price. At the time of this writing, prices start at around $2,460 per person, though prices can be significantly higher depending on the time of year. Remember that if you're interested in this route but don't necessarily want to pay for the full itinerary, you can always book your own tickets through Amtrak and plan your stops yourself.