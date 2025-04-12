Explore Two National Parks In One Trip On A Breathtaking Train Ride With Scenic Rocky Mountain Views
Americans agree that long-distance train travel is one of the best ways to see the country, offering spectacular views of the United States' awe-inspiring landscapes. There are even a few national parks that you can visit by train to pass through the country's pristine nature. Imagine traveling across 10 states, visiting three major cities, and seeing two of the most beautiful national parks in the U.S. in one incredible adventure, without ever having to put your foot on the gas pedal. There's one train trip that makes that dream a reality. If you're willing to make some transfers, you can tour Chicago, enjoy a breathtaking journey through the Rocky Mountains, visit Salt Lake City, explore the iconic Yellowstone National Park, spend a night in San Francisco, and see spectacular Yosemite National Park in one whirlwind 11-day trip.
You definitely could book your own tickets for each train, hotels, meals, tours, and park entrance fees individually, but through the travel company Railbookers, you can bundle some of these expenses into one purchase with their Yellowstone to Yosemite by Rail itinerary. You'll still need to book some things on your own, but your train tickets, hotels, and a couple of meals are already included in the price. At the time of this writing, prices start at around $2,460 per person, though prices can be significantly higher depending on the time of year. Remember that if you're interested in this route but don't necessarily want to pay for the full itinerary, you can always book your own tickets through Amtrak and plan your stops yourself.
How to travel the incredible Yellowstone to Yosemite train route
The Yellowstone to Yosemite by Rail route is designed to take a full 11 days. You'll spend the first two in Chicago, and, if you're using Railbookers, you'll have access to a hotel room, dinner on the second night, and a sightseeing tour that you can get on and off at any time to help you explore the city. From there, you'll take an overnight train to Salt Lake City, which, if you're buying it yourself, could cost anywhere from around $100 to more than $800, depending on the season, day of the week, and cabin you choose. Then, you'll spend a day in Salt Lake City before hopping on a shuttle to West Yellowstone. The itinerary includes a sightseeing tour of the lower loop, but you can also do your own thing and explore this incredible park on your own (just avoid making any classic Yellowstone tourist mistakes). To forgo the train, you can typically find take a bus to West Yellowstone for around $100.
After another day in Salt Lake City, you'll take the Amtrak train to San Francisco. If you want to book your own tickets on the California Zephyr Line on Amtrak, the price starts at around $70. After you explore San Francisco and take in views of the Pacific Coast, it's time to make your way to the towering waterfalls and impressive mountains of Yosemite National Park. If you're planning your own trip and don't want to rent your own car, the easiest way is probably just to book a guided tour. The prices vary depending on which tour company you choose, but you should expect to pay around $220. If you're in for the full rail trip, you'll then head back to San Francisco to finish your journey.