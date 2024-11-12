5 Breathtaking National Parks You Can Visit By Train

While many may associate visiting national parks with epic road trips, car camping expeditions, and incredible views out your windshield, there are plenty of ways to visit without getting behind the wheel. One of the best ways to start your trip is with a scenic train trip. Fortunately, Amtrak offers a variety of train trips that will take you to some of the most popular national parks around the United States, from Washington state's old growth rainforest, to Florida's subtropical Everglades. However, the very best options for a train trip visit may be to Arizona to visit the iconic Grand Canyon National Park, to sunny Utah to see the red cliffs of Zion National Park, to chilly Maine to explore the rocky coasts of Acadia National Park, to Glacier National Park to admire Montana's crystal clear blue lakes, or to sprawling Yellowstone National Park to spot bison grazing by vibrant technicolor hydrothermal waters.

To make our recommendations, we started by taking a look at which of the best national parks in the US are most accessible by rail — but we also took into account how easy it would be to navigate those parks without a vehicle when you arrive, and what the experience of getting there would be like. National park train trips are generally designed as multi-day tours, taking you to several destinations at a leisurely pace. These trips can be significantly more expensive than just hopping in the car and driving to a national park, if you live close enough to do that, but for the right trip, they may be a better deal than you expect when you see the ticket price. Many of these tickets are bundled to include hotel stays, meals, and even car rentals for itineraries that need you to make your own way from the station to the park. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.

