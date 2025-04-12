A Kansas Prairie Charmer Once Voted The 'Friendliest Small Town In The US' Brims With Midwest Hospitality

You may think your hometown is friendly, but residents of one far-flung farm town in the heart of Kansas have the credentials to prove it. Concordia, a community of about 5,000, was named in 2023 the "Friendliest Small Town in the U.S." by Travel Awaits, which gathered nominations and solicited votes to narrow its list to 14 places. Concordia tops them all. In addition to Midwest hospitality, the town is overflowing with history, the arts, and pastoral views. Like Chanute, another Kansas city that provides a quiet getaway, visitors will likely feel a sense of simplicity in the bucolic setting of Concordia.

Concordia is deep into farm country in north central Kansas, about 50 miles from the nearest interstate. All around the town, farmers grow corn, wheat, and soybeans, among other crops. In June and July, you're likely to spot large combines out in the fields, harvesting wheat (a surprisingly interesting scene to witness if you didn't grow up in farm country). To get to this remote mecca of friendliness, visitors could fly to the national airport in Wichita, Kansas, and drive 145 miles north, or get a flight into a regional airport in Salina, Kansas, and drive about 60 miles north from there. More often than not, visitors to Concordia are fellow Kansans, seeking out the town for a day trip.