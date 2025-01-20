America's Only Replica Of Shakespeare's Indoor Theater Offers Intimate Charm In Virginia

One of the best bucket list destinations for theatre lovers is, undoubtedly, London. The island country is famous for its West End shows and, of course, being the birthplace of William Shakespeare. But planning a trip to London isn't always in the cards, so if you're in the United States, you might want to consider going somewhere a little closer to home that can still give you the same vibes as London but at a lower price point. And if you're a fan of the Bard, that has to be Staunton, Virginia, home of the American Shakespeare Center. Plus, this venue has something London actually doesn't: A theater that is an accurate replica of the long-gone Blackfriars Theatre that was frequented by William Shakespeare himself during his lifetime.

The American Shakespeare Center and the Blackfriars Playhouse are located in Staunton, about three hours from Washington, D.C., one of the best American cities for tourism. Staunton is also about two hours from Richmond, the capital of Virginia. The simplest way to get to Staunton is by driving, but you can also fly into Richmond, Washington, D.C., or to the Shenandoah Valley Airport. There are also Amtrak trains and buses to Staunton from certain cities that will naturally take a little longer than driving yourself. Once you're there, you can tour the Blackfriars Playhouse during the day and see how they re-created the space based on evidence from Shakespeare's time. And, of course, you can also see live performances — which include both modern works and productions of Shakespeare's best plays.