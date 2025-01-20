America's Only Replica Of Shakespeare's Indoor Theater Offers Intimate Charm In Virginia
One of the best bucket list destinations for theatre lovers is, undoubtedly, London. The island country is famous for its West End shows and, of course, being the birthplace of William Shakespeare. But planning a trip to London isn't always in the cards, so if you're in the United States, you might want to consider going somewhere a little closer to home that can still give you the same vibes as London but at a lower price point. And if you're a fan of the Bard, that has to be Staunton, Virginia, home of the American Shakespeare Center. Plus, this venue has something London actually doesn't: A theater that is an accurate replica of the long-gone Blackfriars Theatre that was frequented by William Shakespeare himself during his lifetime.
The American Shakespeare Center and the Blackfriars Playhouse are located in Staunton, about three hours from Washington, D.C., one of the best American cities for tourism. Staunton is also about two hours from Richmond, the capital of Virginia. The simplest way to get to Staunton is by driving, but you can also fly into Richmond, Washington, D.C., or to the Shenandoah Valley Airport. There are also Amtrak trains and buses to Staunton from certain cities that will naturally take a little longer than driving yourself. Once you're there, you can tour the Blackfriars Playhouse during the day and see how they re-created the space based on evidence from Shakespeare's time. And, of course, you can also see live performances — which include both modern works and productions of Shakespeare's best plays.
The Blackfriars Playhouse is the best place in Virginia to see Shakespeare's plays and more
The original Blackfriars Theatre was a 13th-century monastery turned into a theatre by James Burbage. His son, Richard Burbage, was a contemporary of Shakespeare, and the famous playwright would perform and put on his plays in the early 1600s. Unfortunately, the original theater was destroyed in the Great London Fire of 1666. In 2001, the American Shakespeare Center used archeological evidence, architectural drawings by three different architects, and even James Burbage's deed of 1596 to recreate the space, which is lauded as an accurate reproduction. Now, Americans and tourists alike can enjoy classic theater pieces as they were originally meant to be experienced in a proper Elizabethan-style building.
Tours of the playhouse cost $10 per person, but prices are always subject to change. The American Shakespeare Center puts on productions all year round. Tickets for plays generally start at around $39 per person (and up), and there are performances available several nights a week, including matinees on weekends. There are also discount tickets that are sometimes available. While most productions are of Shakespeare's work, you can also see more recent plays, depending on when you go. The city of Staunton itself makes for a great long weekend trip in the Shenandoah Valley, with lots of historic sites, museums, places to enjoy the great outdoors, and even nearby wineries. If you're planning a trip to Virginia, check out our guide on the best activities for adults on vacation to Washington, D.C.