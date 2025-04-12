This South Florida Highway Is A Journey Through One Of The Most Important Ecosystems In The World

An interstate highway that stretches across the southern end of Florida allows motorists traveling between Fort Lauderdale and Naples to experience one of the most unique ecosystems in the world. Interstate 75 between the east and west coasts of Florida — affectionately dubbed Alligator Alley when its construction was planned in 1966 — is a four-lane freeway with a 70 mph speed limit and easily the fastest way for motorists to get from one metro area (Fort Myers) to the other (Fort Lauderdale/Miami).

But it's more than just a means to get from Point A to Point B. Alligator Alley is considered a South Florida must for travelers. It's a journey across the Florida Everglades, which are home to a hotel where dolphins and manatees swim just outside your door, through one of the wildest stretches of the Sunshine State. And for birders, hikers, wildlife watchers, and anglers, Alligator Alley provides access to one of the most diverse and imperiled places in America. As it bisects the Everglades, Alligator Alley features several pull-offs and rest areas that also serve as recreational access points. Here, kayakers and canoeists can launch their boats for paddling and fishing excursions into several protected areas of the Florida Everglades. There is even access to hiking trails, fishing piers, and visitor tours, like airboat rides into the River of Grass.