One Of Montenegro's Prettiest Coastal Towns Is A Luxurious Mediterranean Beach Paradise

It feels like the secret is out on Montenegro. For many years this tiny little country tucked away on the Adriatic coast between Croatia and Albania was one of Europe's true hidden gems, a wonderful blend of dramatic mountain landscape, rugged coastal cliffs, and exquisite sandy beaches. With its remarkable historic towns and villages, affordable day-to-day costs, and lack of tourist crowds, it was the perfect alternative to more famous vacation destinations like Croatia, Greece, and Italy. These days Montenegro has grown in popularity and is hardly an under-the-radar spot, but it remains charming, relatively uncrowded, and a great value, with an array of gorgeous places to visit that offer underrated Mediterranean seaside luxury.

The small town of Tivat on the majestic Bay of Kotor is one of Montenegro's prettiest towns, a coastal paradise that has retained its sleepy, undiscovered magic while also growing to be a seriously deluxe travel spot. With its opulent Porto Montenegro marina filled with superyachts and surrounded by high-fashion shopping, its delightful beaches, and the mind-blowing views out across the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Bay of Kotor, it is a spectacular place to visit. And while the center of town might be brimming with Dior and Bvlgari, wandering a few hundred yards up or down the seafront brings you to quiet streets with traditional Montenegrin restaurants.

Getting to Tivat couldn't be simpler. In fact, many visitors to other, more celebrated Montenegrin destinations will have been here without even realizing! Tivat International Airport is the country's second-busiest airport, making it the best option for travelers heading to Kotor Old Town or Budva, and it is only a 5-minute drive from the center of town.