One Of Montenegro's Prettiest Coastal Towns Is A Luxurious Mediterranean Beach Paradise
It feels like the secret is out on Montenegro. For many years this tiny little country tucked away on the Adriatic coast between Croatia and Albania was one of Europe's true hidden gems, a wonderful blend of dramatic mountain landscape, rugged coastal cliffs, and exquisite sandy beaches. With its remarkable historic towns and villages, affordable day-to-day costs, and lack of tourist crowds, it was the perfect alternative to more famous vacation destinations like Croatia, Greece, and Italy. These days Montenegro has grown in popularity and is hardly an under-the-radar spot, but it remains charming, relatively uncrowded, and a great value, with an array of gorgeous places to visit that offer underrated Mediterranean seaside luxury.
The small town of Tivat on the majestic Bay of Kotor is one of Montenegro's prettiest towns, a coastal paradise that has retained its sleepy, undiscovered magic while also growing to be a seriously deluxe travel spot. With its opulent Porto Montenegro marina filled with superyachts and surrounded by high-fashion shopping, its delightful beaches, and the mind-blowing views out across the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Bay of Kotor, it is a spectacular place to visit. And while the center of town might be brimming with Dior and Bvlgari, wandering a few hundred yards up or down the seafront brings you to quiet streets with traditional Montenegrin restaurants.
Getting to Tivat couldn't be simpler. In fact, many visitors to other, more celebrated Montenegrin destinations will have been here without even realizing! Tivat International Airport is the country's second-busiest airport, making it the best option for travelers heading to Kotor Old Town or Budva, and it is only a 5-minute drive from the center of town.
Tivat boasts luxury shopping and elegant seafront dining
While there are a few medieval churches and Venetian-style palazzos dotted around the area, Tivat doesn't have the architectural allure of many of the older towns and villages in Montenegro. It did not really begin to develop as a town until the second half of the 20th century. That said, travelers looking for history and culture can visit the gorgeous 14th-century summer house of the illustrious Buca family, which has been carefully preserved and converted into a museum and a showcase of Baroque architecture. The picturesque medieval monastery on the Island of Flowers is also worth a visit, and the boat trip out there is a treat as well.
But Tivat can't really compete with other Montenegrin destinations like Stari Bar and Sveti Stefan when it comes to historical beauty. Where Tivat excels is with its fabulously modern marina and town center, full of boutique and designer shops, high-end restaurants, and chic, vibrant bars and clubs. Il Pescatore is an excellent choice for a relaxed lunch in the heart of town, with top-notch seafood and unusual black burgers (featuring octopus and a bun colored with squid ink). For something slightly more upmarket, Ponta Veranda is located a few minutes north of Porto Montenegro, with a delightful shaded terrace and a menu that blends classic Montenegrin dishes with international cuisine. As night falls, Buddha Bar Beach offers Balearic-style beats and exquisite Asian-fusion cooking with a beach club vibe overlooking the bay, while the Blue Room is one of the liveliest spots in town, attached to a fantastic Indian restaurant with a curious view of the town's cricket pitch!
Mountain hikes and beautiful sailing expeditions are easy from Tivat
Ultimately, the real beauty of Tivat lies in the countryside, the landscapes, and the gorgeous bay that surrounds it. Getting out on the water for a boat trip is one of the best ways to appreciate the dramatic beauty of this extraordinary spot. Sailing through the fjord-like valley to see the fairytale town of Perast in Kotor Bay is an exceptional experience, but just exploring the islands directly in front of Tivat is worthwhile as well. Don't miss the chance to enjoy sunset cocktails at one of the excellent beach bars that are scattered around the bay, like Adriatica or Verige 65, which boasts amazing views of Our Lady of the Rocks, the man-made island floating in Kotor Bay.
It is also worth heading across the water to the Luštica Peninsula, a haven of serenenity ideal for anyone searching for untouched natural beauty. Here you can explore the gorgeous Blue Grotto sea cave, enjoy empty beaches like Azra Beach, with its dramatic clifftop fortress, and explore the authentic fishing villages of the peninsula for a taste of true rural Montenegro.
If your travel tastes turn to the more adventurous, the towering mountain peaks that separate Tivat from Kotor offer fantastic hiking opportunities. The 5-mile roundtrip hike from Fort Vrmac to Sveti Ilija along an old military road is truly stunning, with views across both sides of Kotor Bay and the chance to explore the Austro-Hungarian fortress of Fort Vrmac. For the serious adrenaline seekers there is even a 10-mile long trail that takes you all the way from Tivat to Kotor, up and over the mountain peak! Grab dinner in the old town and take a water taxi back for the perfect adventurous day out.