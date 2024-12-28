The 'Gem Of Kotor Bay' Is An Enchanting Man-Made Island In Montenegro's Glistening Waters
At the crossroads of Europe and Asia lies a series of under-the-radar destinations that remain hidden gems compared to their more popular neighbors. The Balkans are gaining recognition as fantastic and affordable vacation spots, offering historical landmarks, stunning natural attractions, and an authentic cultural experience largely untouched by mass tourism. While Croatia and Albania top the list for tourist numbers, those seeking breathtaking coastal scenery similar to Croatia's Dalmatian coast without the crowds will find Montenegro to be an idyllic alternative. Among its many treasures is the artificial Our Lady of the Rocks island, which is steeped in legend and deemed the "gem of Kotor Bay."
Beyond this captivating islet, the Bay of Kotor boasts an endless array of natural beauty, history, and attractions. The surrounding medieval towns look like pages from a storybook featuring charming architecture. Iconic landmarks reward visitors with 360-degree views of the coastline and surrounding mountain ranges. The scene is framed by the majestic Dinaric Alps, including the Orjen and Lovćen mountains, which lend the bay its dramatic, fjord-like appearance. Whether you visit in the summer or winter, the region is a dreamlike vision where sparkling blue waters meet timeless charm.
Exploring Our Lady of the Rocks in Kotor Bay
Those intrigued by maritime history will be enthralled by the story behind Our Lady of the Rocks, one of the two islands in Kotor Bay. The aptly named island was created centuries after sailors reportedly found an icon of the Virgin Mary and Christ on a rock in the sea in 1452. In honor of this symbol, they began laying rocks in the bay after each successful voyage at sea, gradually forming the island. The tradition continues to the present day with the annual Fašinada festival on July 22, when locals row boats out to the islet at sunset and throw rocks into the water, expanding the surface.
Our Lady of the Rocks features a single prominent religious structure: a church built in 1632. Inside, visitors will find a treasure trove of Baroque paintings by local artist Tripo Kokolja, alongside works by Italian masters. The church is adorned with silver votives and embroidered tapestries, including one created by Perast local Jacinta Kunić-Mijović, who is said to have woven strands of her own hair into the piece. Entry to the church is just a few euros and must be paid in cash.
The natural sister island of St. George has a haunting love story, earning it the nickname "Island of the Dead." It holds an ancient graveyard and the remains of a monastery. According to legend, a soldier accidentally killed his beloved and confined himself to the convent, where he lived out his days ringing the church bell until his death. Today, the site features a church, cypress grove, and maritime art gallery, but it is not open to visitors.
Things to do in the nearby Perast and Kotor
Less than an acre in size, the tiny island of Our Lady of the Rocks is easily accessible from Perast, a charming harbor town offering frequent boat trips to the island throughout the day. Organized excursions with a tour provider, such as TripsPoint, can also arrange visits. Perast is a picturesque fairytale town boasting baroque palaces and stunning views of the Adriatic Sea. This town is smaller and more tranquil than the nearby town of Kotor, and it offers an ideal day trip with its maze of streets, elegant architecture, and rich history.
For a livelier base, consider staying in Kotor, just 8 miles away. You can surround yourself with dramatic lakes and mountains in Kotor, one of Europe's cheapest cities to visit. This medieval town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is renowned for its cobblestone streets, orthodox churches, and remarkably well-preserved stone fortifications. Visitors can climb up the Ladder of Kotor for breathtaking panoramic views of the bay, a highlight for photographers and nature enthusiasts. For a dose of luxury, stay at the Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort, situated in the heart of this enchanting region. The town is also an excellent base for wider exploration of the region and is less than a two-hour drive from Dubrovnik in Croatia.