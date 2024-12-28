The 'Gem Of Kotor Bay' Is An Enchanting Man-Made Island In Montenegro's Glistening Waters

Those intrigued by maritime history will be enthralled by the story behind Our Lady of the Rocks, one of the two islands in Kotor Bay. The aptly named island was created centuries after sailors reportedly found an icon of the Virgin Mary and Christ on a rock in the sea in 1452. In honor of this symbol, they began laying rocks in the bay after each successful voyage at sea, gradually forming the island. The tradition continues to the present day with the annual Fašinada festival on July 22, when locals row boats out to the islet at sunset and throw rocks into the water, expanding the surface.

Our Lady of the Rocks features a single prominent religious structure: a church built in 1632. Inside, visitors will find a treasure trove of Baroque paintings by local artist Tripo Kokolja, alongside works by Italian masters. The church is adorned with silver votives and embroidered tapestries, including one created by Perast local Jacinta Kunić-Mijović, who is said to have woven strands of her own hair into the piece. Entry to the church is just a few euros and must be paid in cash.

The natural sister island of St. George has a haunting love story, earning it the nickname "Island of the Dead." It holds an ancient graveyard and the remains of a monastery. According to legend, a soldier accidentally killed his beloved and confined himself to the convent, where he lived out his days ringing the church bell until his death. Today, the site features a church, cypress grove, and maritime art gallery, but it is not open to visitors.