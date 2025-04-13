Costa Rica's 'Jurassic Canyon' Is A Little-Known Tropical Paradise Of Towering Cliffs And Emerald Pools
Considering that planet Earth is pretty well-trodden at this point in history, many parts of the world are still a mystery to humanity. We're not just talking about the deepest depths of the oceans, the highest mountain peaks, or the densest, least-inhabited jungles and forests. Even in countries full of people and tourists, hidden gems can still be found. For example, Costa Rica, the land of Pura Vida, is home to plenty of mysterious jungles. One of the best secrets the country still keeps, a lush, waterfall-riddled gorge, will transport you to a landscape reminiscent of Isla Nublar from Jurassic Park.
Costa Rica's magical Bajos del Toro reserve (not to be confused with Panama's island chain, the Bocas del Toro), has earned the moniker "Jurassic Canyon" for its lush, prehistoric landscape. What's more, it's not far from the capital San José. The reserve is only about a two-hour drive away, but it seems to be a whole different world. An almost-hidden trail entrance leads to a winding path along the azure-hued Rio Barroso, with plentiful emerald pools for a refreshing dip. Prepare for a wet, muddy trek, often not on any discernable trail, to reach your goal: one of Costa Rica's most beautiful, dreamy waterfalls — and certainly most hidden — the Catarata Quebrada Gata.
A muddy hike to Quebrada Gata, Costa Rica's hidden waterfall
Explore Costa Rican rainforests like never before on the trail to Quebrada Gata. However, when we say "hidden gem," we mean it. The trail to this waterfall is so difficult to find that a guide is highly recommended. Plus, as part of the trail technically passes over private land, a guide is also recommended as they'll have the appropriate permits. A guide is also important because, thanks to unpredictable weather and nearby hydroelectric dams, the water can rise to high levels or even flash floods without warning. Safety first, people!
The medium-to-challenging trek is a 2.5-mile round-trip, according to AllTrails.com. Most visitors recommend crossing the fence surrounding the hydroelectric plant and then heading down to the river. After crossing the river, you'll find the trail (which, by all accounts, is a bit too generous for this small footpath) before again scrambling over rocks. There is no trail for much of the trip — another reason a guide is recommended. Plus, it's nice to have someone who can take a few shots of you for the 'gram, standing under a jaw-dropping waterfall. Pictures or it didn't happen, right?
With the proximity to the river and waterfalls, not to mention the humidity of the jungle, this is not a dry hike. Appropriate footwear is necessary. As the trail even crosses the river at several spots, most visitors recommend bringing waterproof everything, especially electronics, like cameras. Since the surrounding cloud forests are incredibly biodiverse, you're likely to see various native animals, such as monkeys, sloths, and toucans — in other words, you'll want that camera!
Finding waterfalls in Costa Rica's hidden Jurassic Canyon
While Catarata Quebrada Gata is technically one waterfall, it splits into dozens of cascades — some more trickles of mist — as it crashes over the mossy canyon walls into the turquoise waters of the Rio Barrado. While this majestic Costa Rican waterfall is worth chasing (and swimming in), there are also other waterfalls nearby. One of the most famous (and also, most accessible) is the Catarata del Toro (Toro Amarillo), which, at nearly 300 feet, is one of the tallest waterfalls in Costa Rica. Not far from Toro Falls is the lesser-visited Blue Falls, which can be visited with a combination ticket ($25 USD).
Bajos del Toro is also home to the double waterfall of Vuelta del Canon, which has gorgeous, clear pools at the bottom of each section. Many guide services include other waterfalls on their trips if you're hoping to see more, although the journey will be longer and more strenuous. Now, tell me you don't expect to see a dinosaur bursting from the mossy caves, or at least Jeff Goldblum driving a Jeep like a madman.