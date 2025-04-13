Costa Rica's 'Jurassic Canyon' Is A Little-Known Tropical Paradise Of Towering Cliffs And Emerald Pools

Explore Costa Rican rainforests like never before on the trail to Quebrada Gata. However, when we say "hidden gem," we mean it. The trail to this waterfall is so difficult to find that a guide is highly recommended. Plus, as part of the trail technically passes over private land, a guide is also recommended as they'll have the appropriate permits. A guide is also important because, thanks to unpredictable weather and nearby hydroelectric dams, the water can rise to high levels or even flash floods without warning. Safety first, people!

The medium-to-challenging trek is a 2.5-mile round-trip, according to AllTrails.com. Most visitors recommend crossing the fence surrounding the hydroelectric plant and then heading down to the river. After crossing the river, you'll find the trail (which, by all accounts, is a bit too generous for this small footpath) before again scrambling over rocks. There is no trail for much of the trip — another reason a guide is recommended. Plus, it's nice to have someone who can take a few shots of you for the 'gram, standing under a jaw-dropping waterfall. Pictures or it didn't happen, right?

With the proximity to the river and waterfalls, not to mention the humidity of the jungle, this is not a dry hike. Appropriate footwear is necessary. As the trail even crosses the river at several spots, most visitors recommend bringing waterproof everything, especially electronics, like cameras. Since the surrounding cloud forests are incredibly biodiverse, you're likely to see various native animals, such as monkeys, sloths, and toucans — in other words, you'll want that camera!