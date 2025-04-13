This Casual Way Of Dining In America Promises Some Of The Best Affordable Meals While Abroad
Food is a huge component of international travel. It's as much a part of the experience as museums and sites, and it can give us a unique perspective into what it's like to live in another country. Even travel pro Rick Steves recommends food tours as a way to experience Europe as a local. Of course, while high-end restaurants let you taste the heights of culinary talent, if you really want to get to know a place, you'll do so by trying a country's street food. We're used to that in America, from the mouthwatering aroma of roasting chestnuts and giant soft pretzels in New York City to the mind-blowingly delicious taco stands in LA. This casual way of dining, whether from a small cart on your block to the food trucks lined up at sports events, street food is ubiquitous here. It's also going to get you some of the most delicious and affordable food you've ever had overseas.
You may find street food in cities around the world on carts or in small stalls at a market, with a few chairs and maybe a table scattered around, or you might get your food in a small bag or a plate to carry around with you. You can find street food anywhere in the world, though some of the best global street food destinations include places like Bangkok, Mexico City, Mumbai, and Istanbul. There are a few things to know before you venture out, but you owe it to your taste buds and tummy to experience street food on your next vacation abroad.
What to know about finding delicious and affordable street food
Restaurants can be expensive when you're traveling, and with such delicious aromas wafting past you as you walk the streets of cities you've never been to, you and your pocketbook may be a lot happier trying street food. You can grab a yummy $3 meal in Bangkok, with things like sticky rice, grilled chicken, and green papaya. Maybe you'll spend around $5 for a street crêpe in Paris (yes, there is wonderful street food in the land of culinary excellence), or try out an inexpensive dürüm (sort of like kebabs inside lavash bread) in Istanbul in Türkiye. Whatever you choose, you're sure to be delighted. It's interesting to note that, after a dip due to the pandemic, street food vendors were climbing toward being a $3.9 billion industry as of 2024, according to IBISWorld.
However, there are a few red flags tourists should know about before choosing street food from a stand or cart. First, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that you make sure any food you purchase is steaming hot. They also recommend staying away from salads and salsas, or anything made with raw fruits and veggies (which can be contaminated), and bushmeat (local wild game that isn't common in America). You should also avoid ice cubes, and go for bottled water rather than other drinks. Ask locals where they like to eat. Look for places that are busy, rather than ones with few people around. You can also use the Google Translate app's live translation feature to ask any questions about the food that you have. Finally, make sure the food is prepared in front of you, and that there is a place for hand-washing.