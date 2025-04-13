This Casual Way Of Dining In America Promises Some Of The Best Affordable Meals While Abroad

Food is a huge component of international travel. It's as much a part of the experience as museums and sites, and it can give us a unique perspective into what it's like to live in another country. Even travel pro Rick Steves recommends food tours as a way to experience Europe as a local. Of course, while high-end restaurants let you taste the heights of culinary talent, if you really want to get to know a place, you'll do so by trying a country's street food. We're used to that in America, from the mouthwatering aroma of roasting chestnuts and giant soft pretzels in New York City to the mind-blowingly delicious taco stands in LA. This casual way of dining, whether from a small cart on your block to the food trucks lined up at sports events, street food is ubiquitous here. It's also going to get you some of the most delicious and affordable food you've ever had overseas.

You may find street food in cities around the world on carts or in small stalls at a market, with a few chairs and maybe a table scattered around, or you might get your food in a small bag or a plate to carry around with you. You can find street food anywhere in the world, though some of the best global street food destinations include places like Bangkok, Mexico City, Mumbai, and Istanbul. There are a few things to know before you venture out, but you owe it to your taste buds and tummy to experience street food on your next vacation abroad.