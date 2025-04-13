The Largest Natural Lake In The Canadian Rockies Is Famed For Its Azure Waters And Serene Alpine Majesty

It's no secret that the province of Alberta boasts a lion's share of Canada's most captivating natural wonders. Though the oceanside beauty of the west coast and the Maritime landscape of Atlantic Canada are top contenders, nothing quite compares to the majestic Canadian Rockies. Right in the heart of this scenic alpine landscape is Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains. This lake is a popular place to visit year round for its outdoor trails for hiking in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter. If Maligne Lake looks familiar to you, it's likely because you've seen it on a postcard, in a calendar, or maybe even your laptop's wallpaper background. This lake is among the most photographed places in the country, and was even used by Apple to promote the iPad. What makes Maligne Lake so photogenic is the tiny island, known as Spirit Island, that appears to float gracefully in the center.

Getting to Jasper National Park is relatively straightforward from Alberta's major cities, Edmonton and Calgary. The distance to the national park is significantly shorter from Edmonton than Calgary. Having your own car gives you the most freedom to explore the area's many incredible sights at your own pace. However, if you don't drive, there are many sightseeing tours and guided excursions with transportation included. Depending on the budget you have to work with, you can see Jasper National Park by train, motorcycle, boat, or even helicopter.