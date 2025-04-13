The Largest Natural Lake In The Canadian Rockies Is Famed For Its Azure Waters And Serene Alpine Majesty
It's no secret that the province of Alberta boasts a lion's share of Canada's most captivating natural wonders. Though the oceanside beauty of the west coast and the Maritime landscape of Atlantic Canada are top contenders, nothing quite compares to the majestic Canadian Rockies. Right in the heart of this scenic alpine landscape is Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains. This lake is a popular place to visit year round for its outdoor trails for hiking in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter. If Maligne Lake looks familiar to you, it's likely because you've seen it on a postcard, in a calendar, or maybe even your laptop's wallpaper background. This lake is among the most photographed places in the country, and was even used by Apple to promote the iPad. What makes Maligne Lake so photogenic is the tiny island, known as Spirit Island, that appears to float gracefully in the center.
Getting to Jasper National Park is relatively straightforward from Alberta's major cities, Edmonton and Calgary. The distance to the national park is significantly shorter from Edmonton than Calgary. Having your own car gives you the most freedom to explore the area's many incredible sights at your own pace. However, if you don't drive, there are many sightseeing tours and guided excursions with transportation included. Depending on the budget you have to work with, you can see Jasper National Park by train, motorcycle, boat, or even helicopter.
Everything you should know about the beautiful Maligne Lake
As the biggest natural lake in Canada's Rocky Mountains, Maligne Lake is truly a majestic sight. The glacial-fed lake is nearly 14 miles long and is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush forests teeming with wildlife. Like many other lakes in the Rockies, Maligne Lake has a distinctive aquamarine color caused by melting glaciers, finely ground minerals, floating rock particles, and the unique way these particles absorb and reflect sunlight. Further adding to their majesty, Maligne Lake and Spirit Island hold great significance to the Indigenous community in Jasper, and the Stoney Nakoda First Nation consider Spirit Island a sacred ancestral site. Maligne Lake was a well-kept secret until the early 1900s, when a wealthy woman named Mary Schaeffer from Philadelphia, who unknowingly became the first known travel influencer, came across the lake during her travels. Her captivating stories about the lake's beauty inspired countless others to see it for themselves.
There are many ways to soak up the breathtaking beauty of Maligne Lake. A great way is by embarking on one of the several hiking trails that wind through the diverse landscapes surrounding the waterbody, offering scenic views at every turn. One of the gentlest beginner-friendly trails is the aptly-named Mary Schaeffer loop, which has more information about the pioneering traveler and her trip to the lake. Tougher treks like Opal Hills Loop and Bald Hills Trail offer panoramic vistas of the landscape dotted with wildflowers in the summer months. For up-close views of Spirit Island, join a guided boat tour or paddle out on a canoe or kayak; be mindful to clean your boat thoroughly beforehand to keep this pristine lake free of invasive species.
Extraordinary places to see near Maligne Lake
Maligne Lake is undoubtedly a star attraction of the Canadian Rockies, but it's just one of many breathtaking sights to explore in Jasper National Park. Not far from the lake is Maligne Canyon, an extraordinary canyon carved by waterfalls that you can explore on an easy and relatively short trail. Wander across suspension bridges, marvel at the dramatic scenery, and learn about the ancient geological formations that make up this incredible landscape. Maligne Canyon changes with the seasons, and as the Canadian winter sets in, the thundering waterfalls freeze into otherworldly sculptures. Check to ensure that the canyon is open prior to visiting, as it has been closed in recent months due to the damage from the 2024 wildfires.
If you love the thrill of chasing waterfalls, be sure to visit two of Jasper National Park's most stunning gems: Athabasca Falls and Sunwapta Falls. Thundering from heights of 75 feet, the Athabasca Falls tumble over quartzite cliffs and pour into the glacial-fed Athabasca River. The falls are a mesmerizing sight, as the surrounding cliffs have been carved into unique shapes over many years. The Sunwapta Falls are equally as spectacular, as the water flows powerfully over limestone gorges and rocky cliffs of various heights. This waterfall is located conveniently near the Icefields Parkway, widely known as one of the world's most scenic road trips as it connects Jasper National Park to Banff National Park a few hours away. This historically significant route was once essential for European fur traders — today, this picturesque roadway offers visitors an unparalleled view of Canada's rugged wilderness and some of the most majestic landscapes on Earth.