A Cute Tennessee City Just Outside Of Nashville Offers Plenty Of Family-Friendly Fun Without The Crowds

If you've ever pushed your way through the raucous bar crowds and bachelorette parties in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, you understand why the "Music City" may not be the ideal family vacation. However, just 30 miles north of the state capital is a charming mountain town with plenty of family-friendly fun. Nestled near the northern border of Tennessee, the historic city of Springfield is surrounded by lush rolling hills and wide-open farmlands.

There is much to do here, but to first get a lay of the land and take advantage of the fresh mountain air, hike along the Springfield Greenway. Stretching 4.5 miles, this paved trail starts at Garner Street Park in downtown Springfield and runs along Sulphur Creek. Its picturesque bridges and tree-lined path are a perfect backdrop for a stroll or a bike ride. Burn up some more energy at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, with its multiple sports fields, huge inclusive playground, and kids' splash pad for cooling off during the warmer months. Once the kiddos wear themselves out, head indoors for an agricultural lesson at the Robertson County History Museum. Here, friendly docents will teach you about the city's important role in the tobacco industry, which led to its nickname of the "Home of the World's Finest Dark-Fired Tobacco."

Speaking of tobacco, history buffs might get a kick out of the Springfield Antique Barn. Originally built in 1923 to house tobacco, the "barn" is now a massive two-story mall of collectibles. Springfield's friendly reputation is also on display here. "When you visit the Springfield Antique Barn you really feel at home," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "The staff are genuinely friendly and welcoming."