A Cute Tennessee City Just Outside Of Nashville Offers Plenty Of Family-Friendly Fun Without The Crowds
If you've ever pushed your way through the raucous bar crowds and bachelorette parties in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, you understand why the "Music City" may not be the ideal family vacation. However, just 30 miles north of the state capital is a charming mountain town with plenty of family-friendly fun. Nestled near the northern border of Tennessee, the historic city of Springfield is surrounded by lush rolling hills and wide-open farmlands.
There is much to do here, but to first get a lay of the land and take advantage of the fresh mountain air, hike along the Springfield Greenway. Stretching 4.5 miles, this paved trail starts at Garner Street Park in downtown Springfield and runs along Sulphur Creek. Its picturesque bridges and tree-lined path are a perfect backdrop for a stroll or a bike ride. Burn up some more energy at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, with its multiple sports fields, huge inclusive playground, and kids' splash pad for cooling off during the warmer months. Once the kiddos wear themselves out, head indoors for an agricultural lesson at the Robertson County History Museum. Here, friendly docents will teach you about the city's important role in the tobacco industry, which led to its nickname of the "Home of the World's Finest Dark-Fired Tobacco."
Speaking of tobacco, history buffs might get a kick out of the Springfield Antique Barn. Originally built in 1923 to house tobacco, the "barn" is now a massive two-story mall of collectibles. Springfield's friendly reputation is also on display here. "When you visit the Springfield Antique Barn you really feel at home," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "The staff are genuinely friendly and welcoming."
Treat your family to a unique stay in Springfield
As far as accommodation options, Springfield has no shortage of unique properties to choose from. Why stay in a hotel when you can sleep in a boat? If you're looking for lodging that's out of the ordinary — especially one that the kids will adore — you've got to check out Kelly's Jubilee. This 50-acre property is located just 10 minutes south of downtown and comes with all sorts of unique rental homes. Relax in a riverfront cottage, embrace your inner child in a treehouse, or bunk up in your very own ark!
However, if you're not quite ready to play Noah, there are also plenty of hotel chains, historic bed and breakfast options, or cozy cabins in the area. For budget-friendly selections, look for the economy hotels just south of downtown Springfield, with rates starting at under $100 a night (at the time of this writing). And if you're planning to stay in an Airbnb, here's how far in advance you should book for the best deals.
Hotel prices tend to be at their lowest between March and May, making spring a great time to visit. You'll get fewer crowds, mild temperatures, and lots of blooming trees and flowers. Lodging costs will be higher during the fall months, but you'll also be rewarded with stunning fall foliage and plenty of festivals and fairs to keep you entertained. Check out these apps and websites to determine the peak dates for fall leaf viewing near Springfield.
Family-friendly farm entertainment and tips for your journey
One of the biggest fall events in the area happens at Honeysuckle Hill Farm, located 20 minutes south of Springfield. Open from September to November, this 200-acre farm offers more than 30 different attractions for your family to explore — all for about $20 per person.
For adventure seekers, there's a rope challenge course, a mechanical bull, and bungee trampolines. The animal lovers in your family will delight in the petting farm and watching the hillbilly pig races. And when you need to refuel, grab some farm fresh foods at the market or some southern BBQ at Paw Paw's Smoke Shack. If you've got any energy left, stay after dark for the roasted marshmallows and bonfires, or take a train ride down to the glowing pumpkin trail. Saturday night visitors can end the evening with a fireworks show (from September 21 to October 31).
Travelers flying into the area will want to arrive at the Nashville International Airport, which is just 35 miles south of Springfield. The quickest way to get from the airport to the city is to rent a car and drive. Or if you've got a large crew with lots of luggage, try renting a U-haul; it may actually save you some money! But if you'd rather not bother with a car, there is also a direct bus departing from Nashville that operates Monday through Friday and takes about an hour to get there.