Rick Steves Says This European Country's Terrible Food Reputation Is An Outdated Notion To Ignore

Some European countries like France, Italy, and Spain are known for their cuisine. However, one country has had sort of a negative food reputation that travel pro Rick Steves says is no longer warranted. On his website, Steves explains, "Long considered the land of potatoes, Ireland's diet once reflected the country's dire economic circumstances." Much of the cuisine was focused on things that could grow locally, like turnips, cabbage, and potatoes, and you may have heard it called bland or boring. Other traditional foods, like the Irish Fry, or Ulster Fry in the north, feature things like black pudding made with pig's blood, and fried eggs, sausage, and bacon, and may make you feel like you've eaten a rock. (Steves says you do have to try it, though, at least once.)

However, these days, it's a completely different story. Ireland's food scene has vastly changed, with 21 Michelin-starred restaurants, and cuisine from all over the world. Steves says, "Travelers today find fresh, inventive, flavorful meals there — and many Irish towns are working to establish themselves as foodie destinations." You may think you know what meals look like in Ireland, but you may be thinking in outdated stereotypes. Steves tells us that ingredients like Irish beef, fish, dairy, and lamb are up there with the best in the E.U., and there is a whole new world of food for your taste buds to experience.