Rick Steves Says This European Country's Terrible Food Reputation Is An Outdated Notion To Ignore
Some European countries like France, Italy, and Spain are known for their cuisine. However, one country has had sort of a negative food reputation that travel pro Rick Steves says is no longer warranted. On his website, Steves explains, "Long considered the land of potatoes, Ireland's diet once reflected the country's dire economic circumstances." Much of the cuisine was focused on things that could grow locally, like turnips, cabbage, and potatoes, and you may have heard it called bland or boring. Other traditional foods, like the Irish Fry, or Ulster Fry in the north, feature things like black pudding made with pig's blood, and fried eggs, sausage, and bacon, and may make you feel like you've eaten a rock. (Steves says you do have to try it, though, at least once.)
However, these days, it's a completely different story. Ireland's food scene has vastly changed, with 21 Michelin-starred restaurants, and cuisine from all over the world. Steves says, "Travelers today find fresh, inventive, flavorful meals there — and many Irish towns are working to establish themselves as foodie destinations." You may think you know what meals look like in Ireland, but you may be thinking in outdated stereotypes. Steves tells us that ingredients like Irish beef, fish, dairy, and lamb are up there with the best in the E.U., and there is a whole new world of food for your taste buds to experience.
The food and restaurants of Ireland that may change your opinion on cuisine
Steves suggests seeking out Irish food festivals for a good sampling. One he recommends is the Dingle Food Festival, (Dingle is Steves' favorite town in Ireland), which had around 150,000 tasting options in 2024. It's also committed to being the first zero landfill waste festival and you have to bring your own bowl or rent one at the festival. Among the festival's many activities, you can do the Taste Trail, which had 63 stops with items like raclette and homemade pickles from The Little Cheese Shop, fresh Dingle Bay oysters from Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne at Fenton's Restaurant, mead (a honey wine), fishcakes, pulled beef sliders, and salted caramel brownies, just to name a few.
Steves also recommends a café called Fishy Fishy in Kinsale (which he calls "one of the country's gourmet capitals"). There you'll find local oysters on the half shell, pan-seared yellowfin tuna with a honey, soy, and sesame dressing, as well as deep-fried haddock with hand-cut chips and a decadent poached pear with chocolate sauce and an almond crumb. If you want something upscale, head over to Dublin, home of the lovely Ha'penny Bridge, for Chapter One, which has two Michelin stars. It's pricey, but you can find glazed Donegal lobster with carrot, citrus, and an aromatic sauce. You can also visit Ox in Belfast with one Michelin star, featuring Wicklow venison or Chateaubriand ox tongue with smoked carrot. For something different, hit An Púcán, an award-winning bar with great (and affordable) pub food like a Galway Bay seafood chowder with fresh local fish, and warm blaa (a soft, white Irish bread), as well as Jameson Black Barrel barbeque beef brisket, with live music every night.