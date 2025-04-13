Alabama's One-Of-A-Kind Village Is An Engaging Interpretive Museum Centered Around American History

With more than 20 sites from residential manors to solemn memorial gardens, the American Village has enough to fill your senses for an entire day. The imposing red brick exterior of Liberty Hall is the first thing you see as you are welcomed into the complex. Inside lies a brightly lit ballroom with chandeliers, used for historical dances as well as private events. Just a short walk eastward will take you to the leafy National Veterans Shrine, which separates the Visitor Center — containing a replica of the White House East Room – from the prettiest section of the village.

As you step into the neatly gardened space, the towering Colonial Chapel will catch your eye immediately. The chapel was built to look like the Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, attended by the likes of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington in their day. Another must-see attraction connected to Washington's life is the President's House just opposite, fashioned after his home at Mount Vernon in Virginia. Another marker of the War for Independence lies on the margins of the village. A lake and wooden bridge represent Concord Old North Bridge in Massachusetts, where the "shot heard 'round the world" that started the Revolution was fired.

There is no better place to end your tour than the full-sized reproduction of the White House Oval Office. This replica is faithful to what the original looked like when the village was built in 1999.