This 'Hub Of Design And Culinary Creativity' Is An Upscale Los Angeles Neighborhood Full Of Eclectic Finds

Tucked into a cozy one-mile radius, the Hollywood Vinyl District is one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods to spend a whole day shopping and exploring. It's also easily accessible via public transit, making it perfect for a day of car-free sightseeing. Take advantage of the underrated LA Metro System and navigate to Sunset and Vine – serviced by bus lines 2, 222, and the subway B-Line – which will land you in the heart of the Vinyl District. With its identity deeply embedded in the music industry, the neighborhood is sparkling with modern gems that link it to its rich musical past.

One such gem is Grandmaster Recorders, a contemporary restaurant and bar venue housed in a former silent movie theater and legendary ex-recording studio. Enjoy sophisticated bites of Italian-Australian cuisine in the restaurant and sip on music history with a cocktail at the 71 Studio Bar. If the walls could talk, they wouldn't — they'd sing, echoing with the voices of the legends who once recorded there, including Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, and Ringo Starr. Paying homage to its golden years as a recording studio, the bar only plays tunes recorded between 1971 and 2016. Before you leave, be sure to browse the collection of vinyls on the lower level and head up to the rooftop bar for a sweeping vista of the city skyline and the Hollywood Sign.

For another commanding city view, check out Bar Lis, a luxe rooftop terrace atop the Thompson Hollywood Hotel. Favorited by celebrities, the French-inspired hotspot is ornamented with an enchanting fountain, vintage Hollywood photos, and Riviera-style decor. To extend your visit, check into the hotel below, which blends luxury accommodations with cool California vibes.