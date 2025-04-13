This 'Hub Of Design And Culinary Creativity' Is An Upscale Los Angeles Neighborhood Full Of Eclectic Finds
For a city that's synonymous with fame, it's no wonder that Los Angeles is packed with famous neighborhoods. From star-paved tourist destinations like Hollywood to trendy lakeside locales with great art, food, and hikes like Silver Lake, there are probably a handful of LA neighborhoods you can name off the top of your head, even if you've never set foot in them. There are also plenty you've likely never heard of. Hiding just barely behind the scenes in Tinseltown, there's one rising star neighborhood in particular that deserves to be on your radar and in the spotlight.
Tucked between Hollywood and Sunset – two iconic boulevards whose dazzling reputations have dimmed over the decades — the Hollywood Vinyl District is a vibrant, up-and-coming destination that effortlessly blends the old with the new. Crowned by Architectural Digest as a "hub of design and culinary creativity" for its sleek architectural gems, chic hotels, and upscale restaurants, the newly christened district certainly has its contemporary charms. Meanwhile, La La Land's bygone era still sparkles in the neighborhood's historic hangouts, legendary music spots, and retro record stores. Much like vinyl records have made a comeback, Hollywood is making a comeback of its own in the Vinyl District.
Discover contemporary gems and rooftop bars in the Vinyl District
Tucked into a cozy one-mile radius, the Hollywood Vinyl District is one of Los Angeles' most walkable neighborhoods to spend a whole day shopping and exploring. It's also easily accessible via public transit, making it perfect for a day of car-free sightseeing. Take advantage of the underrated LA Metro System and navigate to Sunset and Vine – serviced by bus lines 2, 222, and the subway B-Line – which will land you in the heart of the Vinyl District. With its identity deeply embedded in the music industry, the neighborhood is sparkling with modern gems that link it to its rich musical past.
One such gem is Grandmaster Recorders, a contemporary restaurant and bar venue housed in a former silent movie theater and legendary ex-recording studio. Enjoy sophisticated bites of Italian-Australian cuisine in the restaurant and sip on music history with a cocktail at the 71 Studio Bar. If the walls could talk, they wouldn't — they'd sing, echoing with the voices of the legends who once recorded there, including Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, and Ringo Starr. Paying homage to its golden years as a recording studio, the bar only plays tunes recorded between 1971 and 2016. Before you leave, be sure to browse the collection of vinyls on the lower level and head up to the rooftop bar for a sweeping vista of the city skyline and the Hollywood Sign.
For another commanding city view, check out Bar Lis, a luxe rooftop terrace atop the Thompson Hollywood Hotel. Favorited by celebrities, the French-inspired hotspot is ornamented with an enchanting fountain, vintage Hollywood photos, and Riviera-style decor. To extend your visit, check into the hotel below, which blends luxury accommodations with cool California vibes.
Historic hangouts and vinyl wonderlands in the Vinyl District
It makes sense that the world's largest independent record store is in the Vinyl District. Situated in a warehouse-sized brick facade, Amoeba Music is a wonderland for physical media lovers. An endless maze of vintage and contemporary vinyls, CDs, DVDs, and VHS tapes, it's easy for an afternoon to slip by within its treasure-packed walls. Hosting intimate in-store concerts and record signings, it's also the perfect place to get close to your musical idols or discover a new indie darling. For another vinyl-centric adventure, take a five-minute stroll to Sunset & Vinyl. While you don't need a secret password to enter, the unmarked bar can be tricky to find if you don't know where to look. Enter through 800 Degrees Pizza on the corner of Sunset and Vine, and take the stairwell to the right, which ascends to a 70s-inspired speakeasy that spins retro records and pours music-themed cocktails.
If you're digging the old-school vibes, drink in Old Hollywood history at the Frolic Room. Located next door to the Pantages Theater — the legendary landmark that hosted the Academy Awards ceremony from 1950 to 1960 – the historic watering hole has poured cocktails for dearly departed legends such as Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra and has been a fixture in period films like "L.A. Confidential.
In case you weren't already having a good time, hop on over to Good Times at Davey Wayne's. Modeled after a 1970s-era house, the dive bar's entrance is through a retro refrigerator door with groovy tunes, funky decor, and an Airstream trailer parked in the backyard. While you're in the area, step further back in time on Hollywood Boulevard to dine at Hollywood's oldest restaurant, the timeless and tasty gem, the Musso & Frank Grill.