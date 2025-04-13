Louisiana's Oldest City Is Wildly Underrated With Just As Much European Charm And Culture As New Orleans

Tucked into the rolling hills among the loblolly and sugar pines of northwest Louisiana is the state's oldest city, a good 250 miles and more than four hours by car from New Orleans. Natchitoches was "founded" by French-Canadian fur trader Louis Antoine Juchereau de St. Denis when he built a trading fort on the banks of the Red River in 1714 near the indigenous village used seasonally by the Natchitoches natives. The Natchitoches were a subset of the Caddo Nation who moved from their winter fishing grounds on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain every spring and returned north to the piney woods, where they farmed and traded with other native tribes. By contrast, New Orleans, often believed to be the state's first settlement, wasn't put on the map until 1718.

Today, Natchitoches (pronounced na·kuh·tuhsh) is a charming and, in some respects, Old World college town built around the edges of the Cane River. Its historic downtown district's architecture is a testament to its French and, later, Spanish occupiers in the 18th and 19th centuries, when the two European colonial powers were fighting over territory and the Louisiana fur trade. In 1803, Natchitoches became part of the United States when then-President Thomas Jefferson bought the expansive Louisiana Territory from French Emperor Napoleon to finance his military campaigns in Europe. Today, like Bastrop, another underrated Louisiana community that's a hub of architecture, culture, and family-friendly outdoor fun, Natchitoches is a Southern destination city that charms both first-time visitors and returning tourists alike.