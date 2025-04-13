The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World Is A Charming Tourist Curiosity In This Oregon Town

Aside from its declarative souvenirs, the store features a small but mighty collection of movie memorabilia, which centers mostly on Russell Crowe. Gleaming in a glass display case are costume pieces from his films "Cinderella Man," "Robin Hood," and "Les Misérables," along with a hand-written note from the A-list actor himself and a director's chair from "American Gangster." Another piece of memorabilia is a framed movie poster from "Clerks," personally autographed to the last Blockbuster by writer-director Kevin Smith. Wandering the maze of movies, you'll encounter themed display cases packed with prop and costume recreations, paying homage to film classics like "Back to the Future" and "Psycho." Tucked into a cozy corner of the store is a staged living room, complete with a flat-screen TV balanced atop an entertainment unit, a coffee table adorned with Blockbuster clamshell cases, and a plush couch nestled amidst the shelves of VHS tapes.

Though the store attracts selfie-snapping tourists in flocks, ultimately, it's a place to rent flicks. Unless you still have a highly-coveted original membership card buried in your wallet — which can sell for thousands on eBay – you can buy a brand-new Blockbuster card at the counter. They also have fake souvenir versions for sale online for $2. With over 21,000 titles, you'll have plenty to choose from. Even their prices are retro. Just $3.99 will grant you a three-day rental of a new release or a week for an older film, while one-week rentals of kids' movies are just 99 cents.

Once you've made your video selections, make it a classic movie night by popping next door to Papa Murphy's for a delicious Take 'N' Bake pizza, which you can wash down with The Last Blockbuster brew, a beer collaboration with local 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Even if you don't rent anything (the only excuse being that you don't have a DVD player), the last Blockbuster is a must-visit vacation spot for film lovers, a cinematic landmark that invites visitors to be kind, rewind, and relive the golden age of physical media.