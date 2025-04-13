The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World Is A Charming Tourist Curiosity In This Oregon Town
With the swift and merciless rise of digital streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and countless others, video stores have become vintage. From the early 1980s up until the late 2000s, video stores were cornerstones of weekend date nights and family movie nights. Making the pilgrimage to browse rows of alphabetized shelves under harsh fluorescent lights in search of the perfect flick was a ritual that no one thought twice about and many took for granted. Fast-forward to the present day, and there are less than 600 video rental stores left standing in America, a dramatic drop from the estimated 19,000 in operation during the industry's peak.
In the barely bygone era of video rentals, Blockbuster Video was the undisputed king. In 2004, the beloved rental chain boasted over 9,000 locations around the world. Today, that number has dwindled to just one. Located in Bend – a naturally breathtaking Oregon city full of craft beer, art, and outdoor adventures – the world's last Blockbuster isn't just a video store. It's a tourist destination beckoning thousands of visitors each year from far and wide. If you're craving a nostalgic getaway, hit the pause button on streaming and rewind the time at the last Blockbuster.
Rewind the time and explore a retro rental wonderland
If you're traveling by plane, the Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will land you about 15 miles from Bend. However, cinephiles may want to fly into Portland International Airport (PDX) to visit Movie Madness, another one of Oregon's last remaining video stores that hides a cinematic museum. From there, it's a three-hour drive to Bend to continue your rental road trip down memory lane.
Located just off the town's main drag (on 211 NE Revere) at the end of an unassuming business plaza, the last Blockbuster has been renting flicks out of the same brick-and-mortar since 2000. Giant yellow block letters adorn the roof, while the side of the building wears the iconic torn movie ticket stub like a badge of honor. Entering through its glass doors will transport you into a millennial mirage. Rows of metal shelves stocked with DVDs stretch across the store, which is painted the signature popcorn-butter yellow with accents of Blockbuster-blue. Even the scent will take you back. Notes of fresh popcorn, carpet fibers, and musty VHS tapes unite in the perfect storm of nostalgia. They even sell a locally-made Blockbuster candle inspired by the familiar fragrance in their online store. Meanwhile, the store itself offers an assortment of blue-and-yellow souvenirs, including T-shirts, hoodies, magnets, and pins proudly emblazoned with the words "Last Blockbuster on the Planet."
Snap a pic and rent a flick at the last Blockbuster
Aside from its declarative souvenirs, the store features a small but mighty collection of movie memorabilia, which centers mostly on Russell Crowe. Gleaming in a glass display case are costume pieces from his films "Cinderella Man," "Robin Hood," and "Les Misérables," along with a hand-written note from the A-list actor himself and a director's chair from "American Gangster." Another piece of memorabilia is a framed movie poster from "Clerks," personally autographed to the last Blockbuster by writer-director Kevin Smith. Wandering the maze of movies, you'll encounter themed display cases packed with prop and costume recreations, paying homage to film classics like "Back to the Future" and "Psycho." Tucked into a cozy corner of the store is a staged living room, complete with a flat-screen TV balanced atop an entertainment unit, a coffee table adorned with Blockbuster clamshell cases, and a plush couch nestled amidst the shelves of VHS tapes.
Though the store attracts selfie-snapping tourists in flocks, ultimately, it's a place to rent flicks. Unless you still have a highly-coveted original membership card buried in your wallet — which can sell for thousands on eBay – you can buy a brand-new Blockbuster card at the counter. They also have fake souvenir versions for sale online for $2. With over 21,000 titles, you'll have plenty to choose from. Even their prices are retro. Just $3.99 will grant you a three-day rental of a new release or a week for an older film, while one-week rentals of kids' movies are just 99 cents.
Once you've made your video selections, make it a classic movie night by popping next door to Papa Murphy's for a delicious Take 'N' Bake pizza, which you can wash down with The Last Blockbuster brew, a beer collaboration with local 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Even if you don't rent anything (the only excuse being that you don't have a DVD player), the last Blockbuster is a must-visit vacation spot for film lovers, a cinematic landmark that invites visitors to be kind, rewind, and relive the golden age of physical media.