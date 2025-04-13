One Of America's Best Japanese-Hawaiian Fusion Eateries Hides In A Destination-Worthy SoCal Bowling Alley
Let's face it: Food at bowling alleys is never that great and is oftentimes limited to fries, pizza, wings, and other fast food options. This is not the case at Gardena Bowl, located in Gardena, a hidden gem city in Southern California. This old-school family-run establishment in Los Angeles' South Bay region dates back to 1948 and retains a swoon-worthy vintage aesthetic. If this wasn't alluring enough, it's also home to Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop. However, don't be fooled by its name. Although pancakes and java are on the menu, this diner-like eatery has received widespread acclaim for offering some of the best Japanese-Hawaiian fare in the country.
Serving dishes like loco moco, chicken teriyaki, and chashu with eggs, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop has been delighting diners for decades."If you find a restaurant that looks like it shouldn't exist and yet it's been there for over a half a century you are going to have yourself a good time, and Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop is no exception," wrote an individual on Yelp. "It's greasy, it's nostalgic, and it's perfect," reads another review on the platform.
In addition to glowing reviews from patrons who commend the food, its affordability, and the inviting hospitality, Eater Los Angeles called it one of the best restaurants in the South Bay and one of the best Hawaiian restaurants in Los Angeles. Without a doubt, whether you live in or are visiting Los Angeles, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop is well worth making the trek to the South Bay. Once seated, you'll be faced with a daunting task: deciding what to order at this exceptional spot.
Diners at Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop can expect an extensive menu
The city of Gardena, known for its large Japanese population, can be described as a hidden gem within Los Angeles for foodies. That said, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop is not only delicious but culturally significant. In an interview with Nichi Bei News in 2023, Frank Nakano, who has co-owned the eatery since 2001, explained, "It's one of the few Japanese American style cafes (left) where you can get steamed rice with your breakfast, which is so nice." Impressively, according to Mama Meal Talk, the menu has not changed since the 1970s. On that note, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop's offerings are extensive, and as mentioned by countless reviews on Yelp and Google, they don't skimp on the servings.
Simply put, diners are getting more bang for their buck. Breakfast is served all day, with one notable dish being the Hawaiian Royal, an egg scramble with Portuguese sausage, rice, teriyaki sauce, and more. Other items you'll find on the menu include kimchi fried rice, a chicken katsu sandwich, kalua pork, and saimin, a noodle soup that's popular in Hawaii. Likewise, there are salads, burgers, and omelets, among many other things. Overwhelmed by the number of options at Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop and are unsure what to order when you visit?
Yelp users recommend the garlic chicken. This dish, per Nichi Bei News, is also preferred by Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop's co-owner, Hideki Obayashi. Moreover, reviewers on Google say that trying the Portuguese sausage is a must. Get it served with eggs or rice, or order it on the side with your meal. Then, wash it all down with a drink like a refreshingly sweet juice from Hawaiian Sun.
What to know before you go to Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop
Regardless of what you decide to eat at Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop, you'll leave with a full belly and a smile on your face. At the time of this writing, the eatery is open daily, and parking is available for diners. Due to its popularity, it's not uncommon for the lot and restaurant to be packed with customers. As one Google reviewer explained, "Be prepared to wait a little but once you sit down service is fast!" Alternatively, you could always make a to-go order by calling the number listed on their website.
Although bowling at Gardena Bowl is not necessary to eat here, it could make for an exciting adventure. Reminisce about the days of childhood while knocking pins down and playing arcade games. Additionally, Gardena Bowl features a billiards room for pool enthusiasts. Take into account that Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop closes earlier than the rest of the bowling alley. Keep this in mind if you're planning a nighttime outing.
Gardena Bowl is indisputably one of Gardena's biggest and best attractions. If you're unfamiliar with the South Bay and are looking for more to do in the area, pack a bathing suit and a towel. The city is only a few miles away from Hermosa Beach, a lesser-visited yet renowned coastal city, and Manhattan Beach, an underrated California community with chic shops. Gardena is also not far from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).