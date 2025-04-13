One Of America's Best Japanese-Hawaiian Fusion Eateries Hides In A Destination-Worthy SoCal Bowling Alley

Let's face it: Food at bowling alleys is never that great and is oftentimes limited to fries, pizza, wings, and other fast food options. This is not the case at Gardena Bowl, located in Gardena, a hidden gem city in Southern California. This old-school family-run establishment in Los Angeles' South Bay region dates back to 1948 and retains a swoon-worthy vintage aesthetic. If this wasn't alluring enough, it's also home to Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop. However, don't be fooled by its name. Although pancakes and java are on the menu, this diner-like eatery has received widespread acclaim for offering some of the best Japanese-Hawaiian fare in the country.

Serving dishes like loco moco, chicken teriyaki, and chashu with eggs, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop has been delighting diners for decades."If you find a restaurant that looks like it shouldn't exist and yet it's been there for over a half a century you are going to have yourself a good time, and Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop is no exception," wrote an individual on Yelp. "It's greasy, it's nostalgic, and it's perfect," reads another review on the platform.

In addition to glowing reviews from patrons who commend the food, its affordability, and the inviting hospitality, Eater Los Angeles called it one of the best restaurants in the South Bay and one of the best Hawaiian restaurants in Los Angeles. Without a doubt, whether you live in or are visiting Los Angeles, Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop is well worth making the trek to the South Bay. Once seated, you'll be faced with a daunting task: deciding what to order at this exceptional spot.