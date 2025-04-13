A One-Of-A-Kind Underwater Winery In Croatia Offers An Exclusive Tasting Experience With Seafloor Views
Croatia's Dalmatian islands are a breathtaking mix of craggy cliffs, ancient ruins, and lush greenery. The largest among them, Brač, is like a seaside Italian getaway at a lower price. But for those island-hopping along the coast, Hvar is a must-visit. Known for having some of the best beaches in all of Croatia, this sun-drenched island is a magnet for travelers seeking outdoor beauty, world-class dining, and one of the most unique wine experiences in the world: an underwater tasting at Zlatan Otok.
Located on the southern coast of Hvar in the village of Sveta Nedelja, Zlatan Otok is framed by cliffs and the shimmering Adriatic Sea. Its restaurant and tasting room, Bilo Idro, is no ordinary wine cellar — it's over 200 feet underground, with a window peering directly into the seabed. Above ground, the winery features a restaurant perched over a marina, offering the perfect setting to pair award-winning wines with traditional Dalmatian cuisine. After a visit, travelers can explore the coastal vineyards, take a dip in the clear blue waters, or hike into the mountains for panoramic views of the island.
The underwater wine cellar of the award-winning Zlatan Otok
Hvar's southern slopes have been home to winemaking since the 16th century, when Augustinian monks cultivated the land for vineyards. Zlatan Otok itself was founded in 1991 by Zlatan Plenković, a fisherman from Sveta Nedjelja who went on to become one of Croatia's most celebrated vintners. His contributions to winemaking earned him the title of Croatian "wine knight" in 2009, the country's highest honor for vintners. His wines have won numerous international awards, including a 2019 gold medal from Citadelles du Vin for the 2011 red wine Zlatan Crljenak. Though Plenković died in 2016, his sons continue to carry on the family's winemaking legacy.
At the marina, visitors will find Zlatan Otok's Bilo Idro restaurant and famous wine cellar, which sits just below sea level. The underwater tasting room, housed beneath two stone turrets, offers a truly surreal experience. Guests can sip wine while gazing through an undersea window, catching glimpses of marine life drifting by. The tasting itself lasts about an hour to an hour and a half, providing ample time to appreciate the rich flavors of Zlatan Otok's wines. If you want to dine above the waves after, the restaurant serves classic Dalmatian dishes with a view of the sea and the mountainside vineyards. A highlight is Hvar gregada, a locally traditional fish stew made with potatoes and onions, prepared using the restaurant's daily catch. Guests can even handpick their own fish or lobster from a live pool before their meal is prepared.
Make the most of a visit to Zlatan Otok and Sveta Nedjelja
Zlatan Otok's wine cellar and restaurant are open seasonally from May 15 to October 15. Reservations are required for the underwater wine tasting, with full payment due at the time of booking if made within 60 days of the visit. Travelers arriving by boat can dock at the marina, which offers electrical outlets, showers, and restroom facilities.
Getting to Sveta Nedjelja requires a bit of planning, but the journey is well worth it. The nearest major airport is in Split, from which travelers can take a ferry or catamaran to Hvar — the boat ride from Split is about two hours. Once on the island, visitors can drive from the car ferry ports in either Sućuraj (just over an hour away from Sveta Nedjelja) or Stari Grad (a 30-minute drive). Alternatively, those arriving by private boat can sail directly to the marina. Beyond the winery, Sveta Nedjelja offers plenty of ways to soak in the natural beauty of Hvar. A 30-minute hike from the village takes you to the Sveta Nedjelja Cave, where visitors can explore the remains of a 16th-century monastery. And, of course, no trip to the Dalmatian Coast would be complete without a swim — after all, Croatia is known for having the cleanest water for swimming in Europe.