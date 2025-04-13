A One-Of-A-Kind Underwater Winery In Croatia Offers An Exclusive Tasting Experience With Seafloor Views

Croatia's Dalmatian islands are a breathtaking mix of craggy cliffs, ancient ruins, and lush greenery. The largest among them, Brač, is like a seaside Italian getaway at a lower price. But for those island-hopping along the coast, Hvar is a must-visit. Known for having some of the best beaches in all of Croatia, this sun-drenched island is a magnet for travelers seeking outdoor beauty, world-class dining, and one of the most unique wine experiences in the world: an underwater tasting at Zlatan Otok.

Located on the southern coast of Hvar in the village of Sveta Nedelja, Zlatan Otok is framed by cliffs and the shimmering Adriatic Sea. Its restaurant and tasting room, Bilo Idro, is no ordinary wine cellar — it's over 200 feet underground, with a window peering directly into the seabed. Above ground, the winery features a restaurant perched over a marina, offering the perfect setting to pair award-winning wines with traditional Dalmatian cuisine. After a visit, travelers can explore the coastal vineyards, take a dip in the clear blue waters, or hike into the mountains for panoramic views of the island.