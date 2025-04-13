Just Outside Des Moines Is An Artsy Iowa City With Feisty Festivals And Splendid Outdoor Recreation
If you find yourself traveling to the Hawkeye State anytime soon, you'll want to be sure to include a visit to this charming college town, which was named on World Atlas' list of the 12 towns to visit in Iowa. One of the underrated cities in this charming state full of trails, parks, and wineries, Indianola (which has a population just over 15,000) is only a 28-minute drive south of the capital of Des Moines, and has been punching above its weight when it comes to attracting visitors to its unique summer festivals (more on these below) and a burgeoning food scene with famed, inventive dining experiences.
Indianola offers a lot of visual and outdoor attractions, starting with meandering through the old town center and the adjacent picturesque campus of Simpson College, the private liberal arts institution that draws students from 42 US States, and was ranked #1 in Iowa in the 2024 Midwest US News and College Report. Conclude your walk with a relaxing stroll or photo walk in the butterfly garden at Buxton Park Arboretum, where you can take a self-guided tree tour starting near the park's signature gazebo.
As far as nature goes, Indianola is home to Iowa's Lake Ahquabi State Park, which boasts six miles of hiking trails, as well as access to camping, kayaking, swimming, and fishing. Campsite reservations are open from March through November every year, including full hook-up campsites for trailers and RVs. The park also offers organized paddling tours and lessons for aspiring canoe and kayak enthusiasts. And for avid cyclists (Iowa is somewhat of a cyclist's paradise with an exciting trail over an award-winning trestle bridge), the scenic Summerset Trail runs for 11 miles along an abandoned railroad track to the town of Carlisle.
Best times to travel to Indianola
Though the colors in autumn are stunning, the best time to visit Indianola is undoubtedly the summer, as the main event we recommend attending is the National Balloon Classic. Held annually in late summer, the festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors, each hoping to glimpse a big, Iowa sky full of more than 100 hot air balloons piloted by distinguished operators competing for points and prizes. If you want to ride in one of the balloons, though, be sure to book in advance, as these are known to sell out quickly. Live music and fireworks are also on offer at the balloon classic, and it's truly a must-see for those coming to Iowa in the summer time. For those who are unable to attend the festival, be sure to check out the National Balloon Museum (which at the time of this writing is under restoration due to fire damage).
Our other reason for traveling to Indianola in the summer is to coincide with the Des Moines Metro Opera Festival, which runs from May through July. The festival venue is the Blank Performing Arts Center, which is a modern auditorium that seats 467, and is situated on the campus of Simpson College. This festival is a must-see for opera enthusiasts, and at the time of writing, the Company is planning to put on The Flying Dutchman, The Cunning Little Vixen, and The Rake's Progress during the 2025 season. The Des Moines Metro Opera sells both subscriptions and individual show tickets.
Eating and drinking in Indianola
The best place to start your day is going to be Savor the Rise, Indianola's locally owned bakery and cafe known for its fluffy pastries (be sure to stop by for Cinnamon roll Saturdays) and creative signature latte menu (The owner's go-to drink is The Rise, white chocolate and macadamia syrup). If you're a home barista or latte art enthusiast, you may want to try and take one of their latte art workshops!
Perhaps the newest foodie sensation to hit Indianola is Charlotte's Kitchen, which was born out of a food truck operation that eventually found its home as a brick and mortar chicken-joint in Indianola. The food truck is still active and can be booked for events across the greater Des Moines area, offering up Charlotte's notoriously juicy, crispy fried chicken tossed with Nashville hot sauce or laid over crab Rangoon spread and topped with crispy wonton strips.
Indianola is also home to Iowan wine country. Just outside of town is the award-winning Summerset Winery, which produces wine from locally grown Iowa grapes. Known for being an event venue for weddings and receptions, Summerset also has a tasting room and offers guided tours for those who want to learn more about the wine production process and winery offerings.
Iowa is also a haven for craft beer enthusiasts, who need look no further than Indianola's own West Hill Brewing Co., a local brewery and taphouse in the downtown Square district. Be sure to try the barrel-aged, peanut butter, chocolate, and marshmallow stout, Peanut Geniuses, or the Gravel Travel cream ale, the title of which gives a nod to the gravel backroads characteristics of rural Iowa.