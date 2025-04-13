Just Outside Des Moines Is An Artsy Iowa City With Feisty Festivals And Splendid Outdoor Recreation

If you find yourself traveling to the Hawkeye State anytime soon, you'll want to be sure to include a visit to this charming college town, which was named on World Atlas' list of the 12 towns to visit in Iowa. One of the underrated cities in this charming state full of trails, parks, and wineries, Indianola (which has a population just over 15,000) is only a 28-minute drive south of the capital of Des Moines, and has been punching above its weight when it comes to attracting visitors to its unique summer festivals (more on these below) and a burgeoning food scene with famed, inventive dining experiences.

Indianola offers a lot of visual and outdoor attractions, starting with meandering through the old town center and the adjacent picturesque campus of Simpson College, the private liberal arts institution that draws students from 42 US States, and was ranked #1 in Iowa in the 2024 Midwest US News and College Report. Conclude your walk with a relaxing stroll or photo walk in the butterfly garden at Buxton Park Arboretum, where you can take a self-guided tree tour starting near the park's signature gazebo.

As far as nature goes, Indianola is home to Iowa's Lake Ahquabi State Park, which boasts six miles of hiking trails, as well as access to camping, kayaking, swimming, and fishing. Campsite reservations are open from March through November every year, including full hook-up campsites for trailers and RVs. The park also offers organized paddling tours and lessons for aspiring canoe and kayak enthusiasts. And for avid cyclists (Iowa is somewhat of a cyclist's paradise with an exciting trail over an award-winning trestle bridge), the scenic Summerset Trail runs for 11 miles along an abandoned railroad track to the town of Carlisle.