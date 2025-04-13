Oregon's Underrated Scenic Byway Offers A Serene Road Trip Of River Canyons, Painted Hills, And History
The Journey Through Time Scenic Byway is a beautiful 286-mile route that starts in northern Oregon and takes travelers all the way into the state's eastern regions. The road crosses through the stunning landscapes of the Columbia, Deschutes, and John Day river canyons, as well as the Painted Hills — one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders — all while offering travelers a glimpse of the many human and geological eras the Beaver State has experienced. It truly is a journey through time that should not be missed.
This scenic byway is divided into two portions: eastern and western. The entire trip, from end to end, takes from eight to ten hours to complete, with this epic journey beginning in the western community of Biggs. To reach this small town, you first need to fly into the Portland International Airport (PDX), about an hour and a half away. You'll find the best coffee in America in Portland, by the way, so making this stop before beginning your journey is definitely worth it.
From Portland, head east towards the city of The Dalles, which you'll pass through about 20 minutes before hitting Biggs. There, you'll hop onto the I-84 as you embark towards Baker City, the byway's eastern end, on the start of a journey that will bring you ghost towns and pioneer settlements, several museums, and other amazing places for outdoor recreation.
Embarking on a Journey Through Time: The west end
This first stretch of the road guides you through the Columbia River and past Native American grounds all the way into Wasco, where you'll find the Columbia Southern Railroad Depot and the Wasco Railroad and History Center. As you head south on US-97 towards Moro, you'll find the Sherman County Museum, which focuses on the area's local agricultural and industrial history, among other topics. Cottonwood Canyon State Park, located along the John Day River, offers many outdoor activities to enjoy, such as camping and fishing.
As you head east, you'll come upon Shaniko, a popular ghost town that survived its potential demise after the local railway stopped crossing the town in the 1930s. Here, you can find the small Shaniko Hotel, perfect for passing the night. After reaching Antelope on the OR-218, you'll be on your way toward the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument as well as the Painted Hills, Clarno, and Sheep Rock landmarks. You'll be amazed by all the fossils, geological discoveries, and ancient rock formations at the National Monument, making it a must-stop attraction on your trip. You can also enjoy a hike or two here, or, if you want to make it an overnight trip, you can spend the night at one of the many campgrounds spread amongst the aforementioned landmarks.
As you make your way through Mitchell and Kimberly, you'll eventually reach a breathtaking overlook where you can admire the whole of the John Day River Valley and Canyon. You can also find hiking trails — like the Foree Trailhead, featuring more historical fossils and impressive rock formations — along this stretch. You'll eventually reach Dayville's Picture Gorge as you continue on US-26, coming into John Day a short while later as you head into the byway's last stretch.
John Day to Baker City, the eastern stretch of this journey through time
Once you arrive in John Day, be sure to pay a visit to the Kam Wah Chung Museum for another time-traveling experience into Oregon's rich past. Here, you'll learn all about the Chinese immigrants and communities that arrived during the Gold Rush era. Guided tours are available for visitors from Mondays through Thursdays (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), starting in May and running through October.
Prairie City is the next stop on OR-7 as you head towards the east end of the byway. The historic DeWitt Depot Museum can be found here, offering visitors another glimpse of the Northwest's pioneer and railway history. Then, after passing through the beautiful and scenic views of the Strawberry and Blue Mountains, you'll reach the ghost town of Whitney. This town, which is home to fewer than 150 residents, is the perfect place to stop and take photographs of old and abandoned buildings and barns.
The Blue Mountains will continue to guide you as you head into Sumpter, the route's final must-stop attraction for train and railway buffs. Before your journey through Oregon's rich natural beauty and history ends, you will come into the Elkhorn Mountains and the Elkhorn Drive Scenic Byway. Then, the little yet picturesque Baker City will welcome you with open arms and more adventures to enjoy after your long — yet educational — journey through the Northwest.