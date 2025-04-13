Oregon's Underrated Scenic Byway Offers A Serene Road Trip Of River Canyons, Painted Hills, And History

The Journey Through Time Scenic Byway is a beautiful 286-mile route that starts in northern Oregon and takes travelers all the way into the state's eastern regions. The road crosses through the stunning landscapes of the Columbia, Deschutes, and John Day river canyons, as well as the Painted Hills — one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders — all while offering travelers a glimpse of the many human and geological eras the Beaver State has experienced. It truly is a journey through time that should not be missed.

This scenic byway is divided into two portions: eastern and western. The entire trip, from end to end, takes from eight to ten hours to complete, with this epic journey beginning in the western community of Biggs. To reach this small town, you first need to fly into the Portland International Airport (PDX), about an hour and a half away. You'll find the best coffee in America in Portland, by the way, so making this stop before beginning your journey is definitely worth it.

From Portland, head east towards the city of The Dalles, which you'll pass through about 20 minutes before hitting Biggs. There, you'll hop onto the I-84 as you embark towards Baker City, the byway's eastern end, on the start of a journey that will bring you ghost towns and pioneer settlements, several museums, and other amazing places for outdoor recreation.