A Rustic, Secluded Michigan Campground Boasts Scenic Trails And The Lower Peninsula's Largest Waterfall
With a vast network of rushing rivers and creeks, Michigan is home to over 300 waterfalls that are just begging to be explored. While most are situated in the Upper Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground boasts the largest waterfall in the Lower Peninsula along with rustic campsites. Situated a mere 15-minute drive from Rogers City, in Presque Isle County, the campground only has 13 sites, making it a popular destination on weekends and during the warm summer months.
Located across the street from the Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway, which leads to the falls, the campground lies deep in a hardwood forest. Shaded by thick foliage, the secluded sites are simple but provide the essentials. Each site is pet-friendly and can accommodate a tent, a camper van, or a small trailer. The sites also come with picnic tables and fire rings as well as access to vault toilets and drinking water from a hand-pump well.
Even sneaky tricks to score highly sought-out and sold-out campsite reservations won't help you at Ocqueoc Falls. All the campsites at Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground are first come, first served and cannot be reserved in advance. You'll have the best luck finding a campsite if you arrive between Sunday and Wednesday, as the Thursday to Saturday timeframe is typically competitive. The most desirable sites overlook and provide access to the Ocqueoc River, a popular fishing spot for salmon and trout. Keep in mind that campers are only allowed to stay for 15 consecutive days.
Visit the only universally accessible waterfall in the US at Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground
The falls may be the largest in the Lower Peninsula, but they're best described as cascading rapids with a swimming hole at the bottom. However, the height isn't what makes the waterfall special; Ocqueoc Falls is the only "universally accessible" waterfall in the US. This means the state designed trails to make the falls available to everyone, regardless of age, physical ability, or finances. The Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway includes four scenic loops leading to the falls measuring 6.3, 4.9, 3.5, and 2.8 miles long.
In addition, there's an ultra-short, wheelchair-accessible loop that also shepherds visitors to the falls. Aside from the wide, paved path, the falls also feature trail benches, wheelchair-accessible picnic tables, and ramps that allow everyone to enter the river and the area below the falls for swimming. Although not "universally accessible," another accessible waterfall in Michigan is Tahquamenon Falls, a stop along a scenic road trip to one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes. There, visitors can borrow wheelchairs from the state park's visitor center, and the flat, gravel paths take waterfall chasers all the way to their intended destination.
At Ocqueoc Falls, the longer trails aren't wheelchair accessible, but they have little traffic, making them ideal for hikers seeking solitude in nature. Depending on the season, visitors can hike, mountain bike, trail run, or cross-country ski on these well-marked pathways.
Things to do near Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground
If the campground at Ocqueoc Falls is full, or if you're looking for sites with a greater variety of amenities, head to Onaway State Park (15 minutes away), Black Lake State Forest Campground (25 minutes away), or Petoskey State Park. Situated about an hour from Ocqueoc Falls, Petoskey is a 303-acre state park on Lake Michigan's shores with typically empty beaches, scenic trails, and calm sand dunes. Choose from more than 170 shady sites for tents, RVs, and trailers, with access to modern restrooms and an RV sanitation station.
Another must-visit destination near Ocqueoc Falls is Hoeft State Park. Nestled on the Lake Huron shoreline, this 340-acre outdoor area offers miles of trails along the shore and through the woods. Established in the 1920s, Hoeft is the oldest state park in Michigan and experiences less extreme temperatures than nearby areas due to its location. Reserve a cozy cabin or hike all the way to Rogers City on the 5.7-mile Huron Sunrise Trail (11.4 miles roundtrip).
Home to less than 3,000 people, Rogers City is an ideal stopover whenever you're going to or coming from Ocqueoc Falls. Known for its prime lakefront location and quaint downtown, Rogers City is also home to family-friendly restaurants. Earning 4.4 stars on Google, The Lighthouse Restaurant serves large portions of burgers, sandwiches, and homemade pizzas next door to a bowling alley. For loaded Ruebens and other delicious sandwiches, head to Rygwelski's Main Street Deli and dine like a local.