A Rustic, Secluded Michigan Campground Boasts Scenic Trails And The Lower Peninsula's Largest Waterfall

With a vast network of rushing rivers and creeks, Michigan is home to over 300 waterfalls that are just begging to be explored. While most are situated in the Upper Peninsula, Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground boasts the largest waterfall in the Lower Peninsula along with rustic campsites. Situated a mere 15-minute drive from Rogers City, in Presque Isle County, the campground only has 13 sites, making it a popular destination on weekends and during the warm summer months.

Located across the street from the Ocqueoc Falls Bicentennial Pathway, which leads to the falls, the campground lies deep in a hardwood forest. Shaded by thick foliage, the secluded sites are simple but provide the essentials. Each site is pet-friendly and can accommodate a tent, a camper van, or a small trailer. The sites also come with picnic tables and fire rings as well as access to vault toilets and drinking water from a hand-pump well.

Even sneaky tricks to score highly sought-out and sold-out campsite reservations won't help you at Ocqueoc Falls. All the campsites at Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground are first come, first served and cannot be reserved in advance. You'll have the best luck finding a campsite if you arrive between Sunday and Wednesday, as the Thursday to Saturday timeframe is typically competitive. The most desirable sites overlook and provide access to the Ocqueoc River, a popular fishing spot for salmon and trout. Keep in mind that campers are only allowed to stay for 15 consecutive days.