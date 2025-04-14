One Of Provence's Prettiest Villages Is A Medieval Town Brimming With Art, Shopping, And Gastronomy
View this pretty hilltop village from afar, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd detoured into Italy to the beautifully preserved Anghiari in Tuscany or the crowd-free gem Civita di Bagnoregio in Lazio. But look a little closer, and you'll see the fields of iconic lavender spilling in gradients of purple through the Luberon Regional Nature Park, a sure sign you're actually in Provence and about to explore the fabulous hilltop gem Gordes, one of Southern France's most beautiful towns.
Much of Gordes has a slightly monotone honeyed stone aesthetic that looks strikingly medieval, especially sitting at the top of a hill looking over the valleys and fields of Provence. But at night, the aesthetic is more cinematic, its ancient buildings draped in ethereal amber lights, gifting the cozy squares and cobbled lanes filled with local restaurants, galleries, and quaint shops an even more romantic appeal.
The closest major airport to Gordes is Marseille Provence Airport (MRS), from which you can drive to Gordes in approximately an hour. While the journey to Gordes via public transport can be difficult, there are a variety of routes, the quickest of which is via Avignon Airport (AVN) and, from there, by a series of local buses, which take anywhere from approximately one hour and forty minutes to two hours and forty minutes.
Gordes has beautiful views, castle exhibits, and ancient caves
Perhaps the best way to experience Gordes is to promenade the cobbles. Explore delightful views over the Provençal countryside, browse art in the Hugues Galante Gallery close to the Memorial des Enfants, or shop the excellent Tuesday morning market for authentic local products like lavender, saucisson, fabrics, and soaps. Hike up to the 11th-century fortress, Château de Gordes, which has been a garrison, a prison, and a storage for seasonal harvests amongst other things, and you'll find lovely city views, but the greatest views are from the towers. This is also how you'll see its Renaissance staircase that spirals through the castle's floors, adorned with elements like swans and shells. There's a 7.20-metre long fireplace ornamented with carvings, coats of arms, and a series of 12 niches, thought to represent the 12 apostles.
For more views, head to the Town View Point Gordes, from which you can see the village. A jaunt below will bring you to the atmospheric caves underneath the Saint Firmin Palace. Inside, there's a subterranean tangle of caves and corridors that form cellars, mills, and a bakery. A veritable town spread over several levels, where the local craftsmen and businesses once plied their trades.
Gordes is well-located for summer explorations of the lavender fields synonymous with romantic French countryside vibes. From Gordes, a good first stop is the 12th-century Senanque Abbey, set at the foot of a woodland and surrounded by fields full of lavender.
What to eat and drink in Gordes
Explore Gordes Village, and you'll soon notice the scent of Provençal herbs, whether the dried lavender dangling like magical supplies on the doors of souvenir shops or from the plumes of smoke billowing from restaurant doors and windows, hinting at the delicious food within. And while all of Provence is a foodie gem, Gordes packs the region's culinary prowess into a relatively small space, with fine dining restaurants like L'Orangerie in stately surrounds and local spots like L'Ardoise tucked in a back alley serving traditional Provençal fare.
Many local Provençal dishes are those you know but don't necessarily know where they came from. Things like bouillabaisse and ratatouille, but also popular condiments like aïoli provençal and, of course, a kitchen favorite: herbes de Provence. But Provence has many dishes that you might not have heard of. Fougasse, for example, is a local flatbread usually topped with cheese and anchovies, and daubes, slow-cooked stews of wine and beef or lamb, accompanied by polenta.
The wine in Gordes is excellent, with the local rosé dominating many a menu. But if you're looking for a tipple to sip on a terrace overlooking the hills, try local favorite pastis. It's a liquor similar to absinthe that, in Provence anyway, is diluted with water for an exquisitely refreshing hit of aniseed that pairs perfectly with a sunny day.