One Of Provence's Prettiest Villages Is A Medieval Town Brimming With Art, Shopping, And Gastronomy

View this pretty hilltop village from afar, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd detoured into Italy to the beautifully preserved Anghiari in Tuscany or the crowd-free gem Civita di Bagnoregio in Lazio. But look a little closer, and you'll see the fields of iconic lavender spilling in gradients of purple through the Luberon Regional Nature Park, a sure sign you're actually in Provence and about to explore the fabulous hilltop gem Gordes, one of Southern France's most beautiful towns.

Much of Gordes has a slightly monotone honeyed stone aesthetic that looks strikingly medieval, especially sitting at the top of a hill looking over the valleys and fields of Provence. But at night, the aesthetic is more cinematic, its ancient buildings draped in ethereal amber lights, gifting the cozy squares and cobbled lanes filled with local restaurants, galleries, and quaint shops an even more romantic appeal.

The closest major airport to Gordes is Marseille Provence Airport (MRS), from which you can drive to Gordes in approximately an hour. While the journey to Gordes via public transport can be difficult, there are a variety of routes, the quickest of which is via Avignon Airport (AVN) and, from there, by a series of local buses, which take anywhere from approximately one hour and forty minutes to two hours and forty minutes.