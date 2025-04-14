Rick Steves Recommends This Offbeat European Cemetery That's A Melting Pot Of Whimsy And The Macabre

Cemeteries might not make the top of your traveling must-see list, but maybe they should be. Far from just being somber resting places, they're essentially open-air museums exhibiting a culture's relationship with mortality and grief. In some cases, cemeteries reveal just as much about the living as they do about the dead — what people cherish or fear, and how they choose to remember the departed. Travel expert Rick Steves recommends visiting cemeteries, pointing out that the macabre corners of Europe offer some of the most fascinating insights into history and tradition. Take, as an example, the offbeat French cemetery of Aître Saint-Maclou, which holds evidence of the Black Death's devastation.

In Romania, however, there's a cemetery that's completely unique, and one that Rick Steves calls "a poignant celebration of each individual's life, a chronicle of village history, and an irreverent raspberry in the face of death." Welcome to the cheekily named Merry Cemetery, found in the village of Săpânța. Measuring up to its name, Business Insider has even dubbed it "the world's happiest cemetery." So what makes it so remarkable? Instead of the usual gray tombstones and heavy symbolism, here you'll find rows of vividly painted wooden crosses, each featuring playful folk art and a short, often darkly humorous poem about the person's life — and sometimes, their unfortunate demise.