'Adirondack Base Camp' Is A Year-Round Mountain Paradise Surrounded By Clear Lakes And Attractions

The Adirondack Park was created by the State of New York in 1892 as a means to preserve and protect natural resources. Currently, it's the largest publicly owned and protected area in the lower 48 states. It's bigger than the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and the Everglades combined. Aside from being one of New York's best mountain ranges, there are over 3,000 lakes, rivers, and streams spread out over 30,000 miles in the Adirondacks, making it an outdoor enthusiast's dream.

Old Forge, also referred to as "Adirondack Base Camp," is a small hamlet, or settlement, in the historic town of Webb. Roughly three hours south of the Canadian border by car, Old Forge is the perfect base camp to explore the central Adirondack region. To get to Old Forge, the closest airport is Syracuse Hancock International (SYR), just under two hours away by car; alternatively, Albany International Airport (ALB) is a little over two hours away by car.

Old Forge is also close to McCauley Mountain Ski Area, making it a perfect year-round destination. It's an ideal base for outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, ice fishing, and sledding in winter and spring. And in summer and fall, it is great for activities like swimming in the lakes, fishing, mountain biking, hiking, and riding in seaplanes.