'Adirondack Base Camp' Is A Year-Round Mountain Paradise Surrounded By Clear Lakes And Attractions
The Adirondack Park was created by the State of New York in 1892 as a means to preserve and protect natural resources. Currently, it's the largest publicly owned and protected area in the lower 48 states. It's bigger than the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and the Everglades combined. Aside from being one of New York's best mountain ranges, there are over 3,000 lakes, rivers, and streams spread out over 30,000 miles in the Adirondacks, making it an outdoor enthusiast's dream.
Old Forge, also referred to as "Adirondack Base Camp," is a small hamlet, or settlement, in the historic town of Webb. Roughly three hours south of the Canadian border by car, Old Forge is the perfect base camp to explore the central Adirondack region. To get to Old Forge, the closest airport is Syracuse Hancock International (SYR), just under two hours away by car; alternatively, Albany International Airport (ALB) is a little over two hours away by car.
Old Forge is also close to McCauley Mountain Ski Area, making it a perfect year-round destination. It's an ideal base for outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, ice fishing, and sledding in winter and spring. And in summer and fall, it is great for activities like swimming in the lakes, fishing, mountain biking, hiking, and riding in seaplanes.
Choose from 3,000 lakes to explore around Old Forge and the Adirondacks
If you're searching for a deeper connection with nature, the Adirondacks will tick all the boxes. With Old Forge as your base camp, you'll have your pick of up to 3,000 lakes to explore. The Fulton Chain of Lakes is a 16-mile stretch of eight lakes starting in Old Forge at a spot called Old Forge Pond. From there, the lakes are named numerically, starting with First Lake, then Second Lake, etc. Quiver Pond is located beside Fourth Lake and it is a perfect spot for novice and seasoned fishers alike. Eagle Bay and Inlet, another tiny town with charming shops, are also located on Fourth Lake.
At the end of the Fulton Chain is the Adirondacks' largest natural lake, Raquette Lake. The 100-mile shoreline of this historical spot is dotted with pine trees. During the Gilded Age, the wealthy used to flock to the Adirondacks and Raquette Lake is the spot where the "Great Camps" and the quintessential idea of the "American Vacation" originated. Although the great camps, or lodges, were built to look rustic, they had all modern amenities and luxuries inside. Great Camp Sagamore, just south of Raquette Lake along Sagamore Lake, is the most iconic great camp from that era. For more great views and a guide to the Adirondack Experience Museum, check out our guide to Blue Mountain Lake.
During the summer and fall, enjoy 15 miles of mountain biking trails around Old Forge on McCauley Mountain, with options for every skill level. In the summer, you can also take the McCauley chair lift up and picnic on the top of the mountain.
Where to eat, drink, and stay in Old Forge
The best way to experience New York's Adirondack mountains is by staying in charming lakeside cabins. Cottages at The Lakes are full of modern decor and amenities while still maintaining their summer camp charm on the picture perfect water's edge. Yelp reviewers rave about it — one said, "Pictures cannot do justice to the views or how nice and comfortable all the rooms and decks are." Great Pines, a more traditional hotel, is also a popular choice for its lake views. According to a reviewer on Tripadvisor, "The view of the lake from our room, especially with the snow, was absolutely beautiful."
Once you settle in, visit Fulton Chain Craft Brewery, a hub for locals and visitors who appreciate small-batch craft beer; or seek out another local favorite, Tony Harper's Pizza and Clam Shack, with locations at Old Forge, Lowville, Inlet, and Raquette Lake. If you're in the mood for pastries for breakfast or a light lunch, visitors swear by Dough A Deer for baked goods and healthy options. "In a super cute and beautifully maintained old home, the family running this establishment are kind and sweet and trying to bring a little health to the area," said one reviewer on Yelp.
Family-friendly activities in the Adirondacks
Kick off your visit to the area and get your bearings with a scenic tour. Sit back and take in the sights while you relax in a vintage train car on one of several scenic train ride options offered by Adirondack Railroad. The Otter Lake Explorer is a 1.5-hour ride that takes you from Moose River to Otter Lake. Trains depart from Thendara Station in Old Forge.
For families with little ones who might not be up for adventure as nature intended, Enchanted Forest Water Safari features water slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool, in addition to arcade games, a number of eateries, and amusement park rides. It's open from mid-June to the start of September. Another option is Calypso's Cove, a family fun park where kids of all ages can enjoy activities like go-karts, a ropes course with a zipline, and mini golf. You can also sign up for a pottery or ceramic workshop (among many other options) at the View Arts Center. Regardless of when you go, visitors to Old Forge will have a range of opportunities to immerse themselves in nature and support the local community.