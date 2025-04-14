Vermont's Charming Lakefront City By The Canadian Border Offers Artsy Tourist Delights And Natural Beauty
Traveling through Vermont means exploring all of its gorgeous towns and villages. Yes, Burlington is artsy and surrounded by beautiful mountains, but as many Vermonters will tell you, the Green Mountain State is so much more than just its capital. Smaller cities like Newport can offer tourists visiting for the first time a wonderful experience filled with serene nature, quaint New England charm, and artsy delight. Newport is a city of 4,500 in Vermont's "Northeast Kingdom," and is just a 15-minute drive from the Canadian border. The stunning lakefront town owes its great idyllic beauty and character to Lake Memphremagog, a breathtaking body of water shared by Quebec and Vermont. In fact, the lake can technically serve as an official border crossing and requires going through customs depending on if and where you anchor your boat or touch land.
The lake makes Newport a boater's paradise with miles and miles of aquatic joy awaiting all who want to swim or paddle the day away. Out of state anglers looking for their next favorite fishing spot will be happy to know that Lake Memphremagog is also the perfect place to cast a line, no matter the season (though to be fair, ice fishing during a New England winter may not be for the faint of heart). If Newport's nature hasn't reeled you in yet, then hopefully there are a few other tourist hooks below that will inspire some wanderlust.
Newport is one of Vermont's premier vacation destinations
A day in Newport should always start early so one can find a spot — whether that's the docks or Pomerleau Park — to sit and watch the sunrise over Lake Memphremagog. Naturally, some caffeine is the next logical step. The cafe at Green Mountain Natural Foods, located on Main Street, has you covered; the city itself recommends visitors try out the breakfast burrito (served all day) or the chili.
Newport was founded in 1793, so even if it has become a top-tier tourist destination in recent years, that doesn't mean the city isn't still brimming with history. Goodrich Memorial Library, first opened in 1899, still stands tall on Main Street in all its rustic Romanesque glory. Right next door is another major point of pride for Newport that visitors should also make time for: the MAC Center for the Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating art in all its forms. You'll find everything from pottery and metalsmithing to music and paintings on display here. No visit to Main Street is complete without checking out Dusit Thai Cuisine (one of the city's most famous and top-rated restaurants). For shopping, make sure to stop by Pick & Shovel, a massive maze of a general store and an absolute iconic Newport staple.
Just a 10-minute walk away from the library is St. Mary Star of the Sea, one of the most well-known churches in Vermont, first built in 1877. Overlooking Lake Memphremagog, the tall granite wonder still stands today, and its twin spires might make one think they're passing through a European hamlet instead of a charming New England town.
Newport can serve as the ultimate springboard for other New England adventures
From its small boutique stores and cozy eateries to its idyllic landscapes and rustic charm, Newport is one of those classic Vermont cities everyone should try and visit when traveling through the Green Mountain State. Come for the all day kayaking through Lake Memphremagog and stay for that boundless New England charm. After a day in Newport, there are plenty of options to continue that New England adventure. Just don't forget to pick up a book at Nevermore Bookstore before you leave.
Speaking of regional charm, Newport is only a little over an hour away from Stowe, one of the country's greatest and most beautiful small towns, especially during the fall. Seriously, Stowe's autumn ambience is downright legendary. And if you're eager to take the adventure just a little bit outside of Vermont, Newport is just around an hour away from Sugar Hill, New Hampshire, a stunning town with year-round beauty and phenomenal dining.