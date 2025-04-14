Vermont's Charming Lakefront City By The Canadian Border Offers Artsy Tourist Delights And Natural Beauty

Traveling through Vermont means exploring all of its gorgeous towns and villages. Yes, Burlington is artsy and surrounded by beautiful mountains, but as many Vermonters will tell you, the Green Mountain State is so much more than just its capital. Smaller cities like Newport can offer tourists visiting for the first time a wonderful experience filled with serene nature, quaint New England charm, and artsy delight. Newport is a city of 4,500 in Vermont's "Northeast Kingdom," and is just a 15-minute drive from the Canadian border. The stunning lakefront town owes its great idyllic beauty and character to Lake Memphremagog, a breathtaking body of water shared by Quebec and Vermont. In fact, the lake can technically serve as an official border crossing and requires going through customs depending on if and where you anchor your boat or touch land.

The lake makes Newport a boater's paradise with miles and miles of aquatic joy awaiting all who want to swim or paddle the day away. Out of state anglers looking for their next favorite fishing spot will be happy to know that Lake Memphremagog is also the perfect place to cast a line, no matter the season (though to be fair, ice fishing during a New England winter may not be for the faint of heart). If Newport's nature hasn't reeled you in yet, then hopefully there are a few other tourist hooks below that will inspire some wanderlust.