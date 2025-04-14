A Utah Trail Situated Between Zion And Bryce Canyon National Parks Is One Of The World's Best Bike Routes

To take the full six-day, five-night trip, the Escape Adventures team picks up your group about 50 miles outside of Zion National Park, in Brian Head, Utah, with a van, trailer, and your rental bikes. Each day, you'll ride between 30 and 40 miles across various types of trails and terrain, ending at one of the huts each evening. The first stop is Hatch Hut, where you'll find all the fresh food needed for a hearty dinner — plus beer if you added it for an extra $65. The huts are set up for comfort, with two sleeping huts with bunks, a kitchen, and a bathroom with a foot-pump shower. A wide deck surrounds the huts, offering a place to relax and grill your food. Each shipping container hut has a solar panel system, so you can charge devices, as well as run the refrigerator and freezer. There are even hammocks, a fire pit, and playing cards for a relaxing evening to recharge and get ready for the next day.

The next morning, you'll fuel up on a big breakfast, grab lunch supplies, and hit the trail for another day of riding. Rates for a group start at about $1,000 per person, singles and smaller groups can join a discussion board to try to match up with other small groups to save money. If cost isn't your main concern, there are also options that include guides who will actually make all your food and transport gear.

The season runs from July 1 through October 1 each year, since the area gets heavy snow in winter and spring. You may want to give yourself a day or two before the trip starts to acclimate to the 11,307-foot summit of Brian Head by staying at the resort. We found summer rates there as low as $39! Stay hydrated and follow other mountain safety tips to avoid altitude sickness. You end your trip nearly 200 miles later in the town of Escalante, a historic Mormon outpost surrounded by vast public lands, including Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument, where you could spend a few more days checking out spots like Zebra Canyon, a hidden gem that completely surrounds you in an intimate realm of natural beauty.