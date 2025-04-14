Europe's Most Romantic Destination Is Stealing The Spotlight With Sparkling Lakes And Exclusive Resorts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Picture this: It's a brisk evening in Paris, you're holding hands with your significant other, and your eyes twinkle as the Eiffel Tower sparkles on the hour. Nothing could be more perfect than this moment. Romance is brewing, and it's not hard to fall in love when you're quite literally in "The City of Love." However, when booking that intimate vacation, there's a new frontrunner kicking the French city down a notch, and it's France's very own neighbor. According to a ranking by European Waterways, Switzerland averaged the most points in "Europe's Top 10 Romantic Towns and Cities for Food and Drink Lovers."
The gastronomy industry is a love language like no other, and that's mainly what the company based its findings on: the number of Michelin-star restaurants, fine dining establishments, wineries and vineyards, wine bars, and wine tours and tastings. What more could you ask for than being wined and dined in Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations? "The Land of Milk and Honey" received 269 average points, whereas its leading neighbor fell short one point. The snowcapped mountains and turquoise lake views are begging France to step aside once and for all, even if it was a close call.
Hotels and resorts in Switzerland
From historic Swiss hotels that overlook the snow-dusted Alps and charming villages to ritzy resort stays in the heart of popular cities, Switzerland's opulent yet cozy accommodations will make you and your beau feel like a million bucks (or shall we say, a million Swiss francs). With the country's natural landscape, you'll walk out to your balcony, order room service, and never feel like leaving ... unless, of course, you head downstairs to a Michelin-starred establishment.
On TripAdvisor's "Best Switzerland Luxury Resorts of 2025," you'll find the magnificent Alpina Gstaad. It's located in southwest Switzerland, in the mountains, surrounded by a powdered landscape, creating a winter wonderland ambiance. It's quick to get there using public transportation from larger cities such as Bern, Zürich, or Geneva. Inside, there are not one but five restaurants managed by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Martin Göschel, perfect for a candlelit dinner with your honey.
Just an hour west in the town of Chardonne is Le Mirador Resort and Spa, which boasts incredible views of Lake Geneva. You can board a fondue gondola and try traditional Swiss fondue paired with a delicious varietal while suspended over stunning Gatorade blue waters. It's the perfect intimate lunch date, and you don't have to plan a thing!
The glittering lakes that make Switzerland magical
It's no wonder Switzerland has topped the list for European Waterways' most romantic places. The country's landscape and architecture look like it was a page torn out of a storybook, which is what everyone yearns for: a fairytale. According to Rick Steves, the enchanting lakeside city of Luzern is the best urban gem in the whole of Switzerland, mainly because of the city's natural wonders. You can stroll the sidewalks and cross the intricately detailed bridges as you're side-by-side with your companion. Enjoy the sunset views and ride tandem on a paddle boat, with mountains draping the background and doves swimming around you as you escape from the bustling shopping center. However, whether on the lake or in the buzzing town, Switzerland's energy boasts tranquility.
Also, one of the largest lakes in the Alps and the most famous in the country is Lake Geneva, located in the western corner of the country on the French border. You can get a feel for the lake by boarding a sightseeing cruise that will take you across the water. Along the way, a tour guide will teach you about the famous landmarks in the area, including the lake's iconic water feature, the Jet d'Eau. Depending on the cruise you choose, you might even be offered wine and snacks, which makes sense given European Waterways' list averages for the country. No matter where you go in Switzerland, your enchanting love affair awaits.