Europe's Most Romantic Destination Is Stealing The Spotlight With Sparkling Lakes And Exclusive Resorts

Picture this: It's a brisk evening in Paris, you're holding hands with your significant other, and your eyes twinkle as the Eiffel Tower sparkles on the hour. Nothing could be more perfect than this moment. Romance is brewing, and it's not hard to fall in love when you're quite literally in "The City of Love." However, when booking that intimate vacation, there's a new frontrunner kicking the French city down a notch, and it's France's very own neighbor. According to a ranking by European Waterways, Switzerland averaged the most points in "Europe's Top 10 Romantic Towns and Cities for Food and Drink Lovers."

The gastronomy industry is a love language like no other, and that's mainly what the company based its findings on: the number of Michelin-star restaurants, fine dining establishments, wineries and vineyards, wine bars, and wine tours and tastings. What more could you ask for than being wined and dined in Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations? "The Land of Milk and Honey" received 269 average points, whereas its leading neighbor fell short one point. The snowcapped mountains and turquoise lake views are begging France to step aside once and for all, even if it was a close call.