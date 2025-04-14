A Short Scenic Hike In Los Angeles' Oldest Park Offers A Quiet Escape With Unmatched Mountain Views
For city dwellers, the benefits of exercising outdoors are numerous: reduced stress, better sleep, improved mood, and the chance to connect with nature. If you're looking for a leisurely stroll but don't have time to visit the best national parks near Los Angeles or hike the trails at Griffith Park Observatory, the Elysian Park West Loop Trail will check all your boxes.
Situated in Elysian Park, the oldest park in Los Angeles, the trail follows low ridgelines and rolling hills, offering panoramic views of Downtown LA and the San Gabriel Mountains. Measuring 2.4 miles with an elevation gain of roughly 200 feet, the loop is easy for newbie hikers and a popular spot for walkers, joggers, families with young children, and people walking their dogs.
The route follows a relatively level dirt path through grassy knolls, delightful eucalyptus groves, and other wooded areas. Towards the end of the loop, you'll pass Grace E. Simons Lodge, a community event space named after the activist who fought to keep Elysian Park out of the hands of developers. The atmosphere is deeply relaxing, and it's easy to see why local residents have fought so hard to protect this area. Best of all, entrance to the park is free, making a hike along the Elysian Park West Loop Trail a good budget-friendly tip for a trip to Los Angeles.
How to access the Elysian Park West Loop Trail
You'll find the trailhead for the Elysian Park West Loop Trail at the intersection of the palm-lined Stadium Way and Elysian Park Drive. Due to its close proximity to Dodger Stadium, finding parking is tricky on game days. On a normal afternoon, street parking is readily available along Stadium Way or the tiny Chavez Ravine Road.
Visitors can also reach the loop with public transportation, but it requires a little more work. You'll need to take the bus to the Sunset Boulevard/Douglas Street stop and walk two blocks to the Ridgeline Trailhead. From here, follow the Ridgeline Trail until it connects with the Elysian Park West Loop Trail. Please note that on some maps, the Elysian Park West Loop Trail is called the Wildflower Trail.
Open year-round, the loop gets busy on the weekends, especially at sunset, but this is also one of the most beautiful times of day to experience the park. Grab your camera and capture images of the LA River and Interstate 5 from an elevated perspective. Although there are spectacular destinations around Los Angeles to take in colorful spring blooms, Elysian Park comes alive with patches of wildflowers during the spring months.
Other things to do in Elysian Park
Originally named Rock Quarry Hills, the city established Elysian Park in 1886 and covered the hills in over 150,000 trees, including pines, cypresses, eucalyptus, and live oaks. To this day, it serves as a wilderness retreat in the heart of one of the busiest cities in the country. Hiking the Elysian Park West Loop Trail remains one of the most popular activities; however, there are many more things to do.
Numerous trails, including the Elysian Valleyview and Radio Hill/Buena Vista loop trails, wind through the park, allowing visitors to create their own adventures. From Academy Road, walk along a tiny, meandering trail until you reach Angels Point. Featuring a geometric, postmodern sculpture, this viewpoint is one of the only places in Los Angeles where you can see Dodger Stadium and the Downtown LA skyline. It's important to note that the trails can often be confusing, so plan ahead and look at the map on the park's website for reference.
Visitors can also relax beneath the shady branches of the oldest arboretum in Southern California — the Chavez Ravine Arboretum. Families enjoy picnics, birthday parties, and barbeques, while children run through the fields and trees. The park is also home to a disc golf course, a public baseball field, picnic tables, grills, and a playground.