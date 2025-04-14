A Short Scenic Hike In Los Angeles' Oldest Park Offers A Quiet Escape With Unmatched Mountain Views

For city dwellers, the benefits of exercising outdoors are numerous: reduced stress, better sleep, improved mood, and the chance to connect with nature. If you're looking for a leisurely stroll but don't have time to visit the best national parks near Los Angeles or hike the trails at Griffith Park Observatory, the Elysian Park West Loop Trail will check all your boxes.

Situated in Elysian Park, the oldest park in Los Angeles, the trail follows low ridgelines and rolling hills, offering panoramic views of Downtown LA and the San Gabriel Mountains. Measuring 2.4 miles with an elevation gain of roughly 200 feet, the loop is easy for newbie hikers and a popular spot for walkers, joggers, families with young children, and people walking their dogs.

The route follows a relatively level dirt path through grassy knolls, delightful eucalyptus groves, and other wooded areas. Towards the end of the loop, you'll pass Grace E. Simons Lodge, a community event space named after the activist who fought to keep Elysian Park out of the hands of developers. The atmosphere is deeply relaxing, and it's easy to see why local residents have fought so hard to protect this area. Best of all, entrance to the park is free, making a hike along the Elysian Park West Loop Trail a good budget-friendly tip for a trip to Los Angeles.