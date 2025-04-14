Alabama's Once-Thriving First State Capital Is Now Its Most Famous Abandoned Ghost Town Full Of Mysteries

Ghost towns were once thriving settlements that vanished due to natural disasters, the removal of infrastructure like the railway, or the loss of resources like gold or copper. They are sources of intrigue because the remnants often offer us a glimpse into the past, like Rhyolite, one of Nevada's most well-preserved and photographed ghost towns. Ghost towns have also been restored, renovated, and turned into open-air museums, like Nevada City, a once prosperous Montana mining town abandoned when the gold ran out. Then there's Cahawba (or Cahaba), Alabama's first state capital and most famous ghost town. Today, it's known as Old Cahawba Archaeological Park, a fascinating place to roam around, photograph gorgeous ruins, and learn about its archaeological importance in American history.

Cahawba, in southwest-central Alabama, is an unincorporated town where the Cahaba and Alabama rivers merge. The closest city is Selma, 14 miles away or a 22-minute drive via AL 22-W. From Montgomery, 61 miles away, the drive will take just over an hour. The closest accommodations to Cahawba are in Selma, like the iconic St. James Hotel, an antebellum riverside retreat in Selma's historic downtown district. Otherwise, you can stay at the hip Trilogy Hotel Montgomery, which was created from three repurposed heritage structures. The best time to visit the area is early March to late May when the weather is the most pleasant. Summer months are also a popular time to visit, though hotel prices might be higher. If you want to see Cahawba at its spookiest, visit during the misty Halloween season!