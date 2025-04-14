Avoid 3 Of The Most Polluted Beaches In Greece (And Visit 3 Of The Cleanest)

Ah, Greece: the land of sun-soaked sands and whitewashed villages, home to a whopping 6,000 islands, including some must-visit Greek destinations, from the volcanic ridges of Santorini to the beautiful harbor towns of secret Symi. There are few places on the globe so beloved of beach bums. But not all of Greece's myriad beaches are made equal. Research findings highlighted a slew of sands that might not quite live up to your expectations of a Mediterranean paradise, and it's Athens' own Erotospilia Beach, located on the eastern edge of the Attica peninsula only an hour from the country's capital, that's apparently the worst of the bunch (via GreeceHighDefinition).

The conclusions are the result of a multi-year project run by the WWF. As part of its "Adopt a Beach" program, which now runs across Turkey, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece, the organization currently monitors pollution on over 200 beaches with help from over 190 teams in the land of smashing plates and saganaki cheese. Researchers found it was Erotospilia that scored the worst when it came to the number of individual pieces of refuse collected, followed by Vagionia Beach on Poros island in second, and Apollonias Beach on the Athenian Riviera in third.

The good news is that even these pollution-struck sands can look pretty amazing — think glinting pebbles and sky-blue waters aplenty. What's more, the WWF study also highlighted several of the cleanest beaches in Greece, where you can go to chase that coastal perfection the country is known for.