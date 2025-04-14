The Airport With A Bizarre And Harsh Restriction On How Long You Can Hug Someone

Getting to the airport can be pretty stressful. You have to worry about road traffic and making it in enough time to go through security, even if you have something like TSA PreCheck. Plus, driving in and out is often a major headache for those who aren't flying with you. In fact, many people have switched things up by dropping people off at arrivals instead of departures, so they have a few more moments to say goodbye. This hack is probably best used at one New Zealand airport because of its harsh restriction on how long you can hug someone when saying goodbye. Believe it or not, Dunedin Airport has banned hugs over three minutes when dropping someone off. There are even signs that reinforce this rule, and the idea is to improve the movement of traffic at departures.

To be fair, if you've ever hovered in that liminal space where you're trying to pull up to the curb and drop someone off while waiting for another car to depart and hoping the cops don't chase you away for blocking traffic, this might sound like a pretty good idea. The Dunedin Airport on the South Island served just under 1 million passengers in 2023, and the rule came about to try and keep drop-off zones moving. The airport mainly serves domestic flights, so you won't have to deal with this policy unless you are traveling by plane within New Zealand.