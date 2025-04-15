The Under-The-Radar Canyon State Park Best Known As Oregon's 'mini-Niagara' Is Full Of Scenic Trails

Hidden away from the highway by a scenic trekking trail, one of the best-kept secrets in Oregon is an enchanting hike to an impressive waterfall. To find the route leading out to the secluded falls, make your way to White River Falls State Park. The trail is easy to follow — park up and set out on foot on the 0.7-mile hike down into the craggy canyon from which the falls cascade. Though it's a short trek, the trail is rocky and steep. It's a rugged route that leads out to a scenic viewing platform, where you can get a spectacular vantage over the tumbling waters.

Out-and-back, the trail takes less than half an hour to complete, but you should take your time enjoying the waterfall views. As you walk into the craggy valley you can keep an eye out for native birds like Bullock's orioles and American dippers, ground squirrels scampering across the trail, and blushing wildflowers that bloom in the park's springtime peak. You'll be able to take in the views over the mesas of the Devils Halfacre as you descend, catching your first views of the canyon's historic power plant. Get a closer look by crossing the wooden pathway that leads towards the abandoned plant, one of Oregon's earliest hydroelectric power stations.

You can also tackle a scrambling onwards trail for a second cascade view — this optional add on will give you an up-close look at the Celestial Falls, the 45-foot lower tier of White River Falls. Stroll downstream through the sagebrush to rest by the water's edge, enjoying the fragrance of the desert parsley. It's inadvisable to swim here. The river currents are unpredictable and potentially highly dangerous.