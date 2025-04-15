One Often Overlooked Mistake When Taking Long Train Rides Is Bound To Make Your Journey Miserable
In the world of travel, nothing spells slow and leisurely quite like a long train ride. Whether you're looking at a short three-hour ride or an overnight journey, you may have come prepared with supplies to occupy you during the long stretch of hours ahead. But while books, laptops, electronic readers, or phone chargers might make you feel like you've got everything covered, a simple oversight — forgetting to pack snacks — can derail your idyllic train adventure.
While we're inundated with luggage tips that make train travel easier or suggestions on what to pack for long rail journeys, packing food for train trips often comes as an afterthought. Though Europe's Eurail trains or USA's Amtrak have on-board restaurants or cafes that offer food and drinks, they do come at a price — and we mean overpriced. The food selection in a train's dining car might also not be to your liking, especially if you have any food restrictions or allergies. In the worst-case scenario, you could find yourself in a train without any dining options (regional trains in Europe usually forego catering, for instance), or have the food supply run out. Preparing your own snacks ahead of time can be an economical, healthy, and nourishing strategy to get you through the long journey. Given the fast food, pre-packaged food quality offered in train cars, packing your own snacks is also one of the best ways to sneak in more fruits and vegetables while you're traveling.
Pack healthy, train-friendly snacks for long train rides
When it comes to packing snacks for a long journey, opt for non-perishable food items that are filling and easy to digest. Trail mixes, protein bars, crackers, beef jerky, or fruits are some examples of easily transportable food items that will keep your energy levels up during a trip. Bringing a cooler allows you to pack carrot or celery sticks, sandwiches, or fruit slices. Avoid bringing elaborate, messy, or strong-smelling food to your train car out of respect for your fellow passengers — in short, give tuna, eggs, or curry meals a miss. Chewing on gum or having a packet of breath mints can help you feel refreshed after meals. Take a water bottle along with you, which you can refill occasionally if your train car has a water dispenser. If you are taking a train ride that spans several meal times, pre-pack each meal in individual zipper bags or containers, which you can use to store your food wrappers or food waste in if there is no garbage can available in your train car.
Though most trains have snack bars, restaurants, cafes, or trolley services, bringing your own food and drink is permitted and even encouraged in trains. Eurail even advises passengers taking the night trains to have dinner before boarding, as some trains may not have a restaurant car available. While bringing your own meals is welcome, be aware of certain restrictions like perishable food items or silverware — some of the everyday items that are banned on Amtrak trains.