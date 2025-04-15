One Often Overlooked Mistake When Taking Long Train Rides Is Bound To Make Your Journey Miserable

In the world of travel, nothing spells slow and leisurely quite like a long train ride. Whether you're looking at a short three-hour ride or an overnight journey, you may have come prepared with supplies to occupy you during the long stretch of hours ahead. But while books, laptops, electronic readers, or phone chargers might make you feel like you've got everything covered, a simple oversight — forgetting to pack snacks — can derail your idyllic train adventure.

While we're inundated with luggage tips that make train travel easier or suggestions on what to pack for long rail journeys, packing food for train trips often comes as an afterthought. Though Europe's Eurail trains or USA's Amtrak have on-board restaurants or cafes that offer food and drinks, they do come at a price — and we mean overpriced. The food selection in a train's dining car might also not be to your liking, especially if you have any food restrictions or allergies. In the worst-case scenario, you could find yourself in a train without any dining options (regional trains in Europe usually forego catering, for instance), or have the food supply run out. Preparing your own snacks ahead of time can be an economical, healthy, and nourishing strategy to get you through the long journey. Given the fast food, pre-packaged food quality offered in train cars, packing your own snacks is also one of the best ways to sneak in more fruits and vegetables while you're traveling.