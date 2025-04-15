Lisbon's Oldest Patisserie Is A Downtown Staple With Authentic, Royal-Worthy Portuguese Pastries

Likened to Europe's San Francisco by Rick Steves, Lisbon is a colorful, hilly city full of tiled facades and castles with ocean viewpoints. The city's true soul, though, often hides in its cafes and patisseries — where time slows as the aroma of almonds, cinnamon, and butter swirls in the air. After all, Rick Steves also called the iconic city one of the best foodie destinations. Among Portugal's most famous pastries is the pastel de nata, a creamy egg custard tart with a caramelized top. You can find one of the oldest recipes for pastel de nata at a pastry shop that's been making it for Lisbon locals and even the royal household since 1829: Confeitaria Nacional.

If you want a taste of these royal pastries, head to Praça da Figueira, a large square at the heart of old Lisbon where Confeitaria Nacional sits. Inside, you'll find romantic interiors: marble countertops, mahogany accents, a mirrored ceiling, and a plaque bearing the name of the patisserie's founder, Balthazar Castanheiro. When you sit down for a treat here (or take it out onto the square), you're tasting a recipe that's been honed to perfection for almost 200 years. As the oldest still-running patisserie in Lisbon, Confeitaria Nacional earned Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice award in 2024 and was even honored with a diploma from the President of the Republic, allowing it to serve the presidency. Luckily, the patisserie isn't just reserved for elites, though guests may feel like nobles when they try one of its time-honored delicacies.